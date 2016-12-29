Royals take silver at Schwan Cup

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

When Paetyn Levis scored just 12 seconds into the Schwan Cup Silver Division Championship game against Andover, the Royals girls hockey team was well on their way to the team’s sixth straight win.

Unfortunately for head coach Joel Wesloh and his team, the remaining 50:48 in the game resulted in zero goals, allowing Andover to overcome the deficit and defeat the Royals 3-1 at Ridder Arena.

“We had a couple turnovers that really hurt us,” Wesloh said after the game. “Two of their goals for sure and maybe all three of them came off turnovers that we made. We made mistakes tonight that we might get away with in our conference but we aren’t going to get away with them against a team like Andover.” Paetyn Levis scored just 12 seconds into the Schwan Cup Silver Division Championship for the Royals. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The early goal by Levis was assisted by Madison Chapman, her eleventh assist of the season. It was also goal No. 28 for Levis, inching her closer to her season total from a year ago where she netted 32 goals to lead her team. After the first period the Royals led 1-0, outshooting the Huskies 6-4.

“She is a great player and we are going to get as much out of her as we can,” Wesloh said about Levis, his junior captain and future Ohio State Buckeye. “I think kids are learning from seeing how hard she is working. It didn’t happen by accident. She’s worked harder than everyone else and that’s why she is that good.”

The Royals goal remained the only score until 5:11 into the second period when Huskies’ Claire Butorac received a pass from Jamie Nelson that she was able to push past Royals goalie Hailey Hartlage. While the score was now tied, the Royals continued to outshoot the Huskies and get more scoring chances near the net.

“I thought we outplayed them for much of the game,” Wesloh said. “If we were to play them again, I like our chances.”

The game remained tied until early in the third period when the Royals made one of their critical turnovers that contributed to a Nicole Sedey goal 39 seconds into the final period. Hartlage was able to save the initial shot by the Huskies, but Sedey was there for the rebound, putting in the eventual game winner for the Huskies. Four minutes later, Sedey added her second goal of the game to put Andover up 3-1. The Royals continued to fight, hitting the crossbar twice and missing on a couple opportunities late. The Royals outshot the Huskies 21-17 but couldn’t overcome the costly turnovers that allowed the Huskies to come away with the victory. Andover’s Paige Anderson (left) and Rogers Madison Chapman (right) shake hands after the game at Ridder Arena. Chapman had the lone assist in the game for the Royals. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The Royals ended their five game winning streak, which included wins earlier in the tournament against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Anoka. While Levis will continue to be a key contributor in the Royals success over the next couple seasons, Wesloh and the rest of the Royals coaching staff knows that she can’t be the only one putting the puck in the back of the net.

“We got to get some other kids to step up and do some scoring,” Wesloh said. “I think it’s coming. I think we have turned a corner from where we were two years ago when I took over and I think it is going to keep getting better.”

The Royals record is now 10-4-1 as the team enters the Mississippi 8 conference schedule. The team will face off against conference foes in their next five games, ending the season with eight conference opponents in the team’s last ten contests. Both players and coaches have discussed winning the Mississippi 8 conference for the first time in school history as a goal in the 2016-17 season.

“It’s going to take time. It’s not a magic wand. It’s not going to happen overnight. It’s going to take hard work and sweat and doing the work when no one else is around,” Wesloh said about the team’s continued effort to get better. “I am really proud of what we have accomplished to be able to get here. We aren’t going to get too wrapped up in the loss. It’s a building block and we are going to learn from our mistakes and try to make sure they don’t happen again.”