Judith Kay Schubert, age 71, of Kerrick, formerly of Elk River, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.

She was born September 8, 1945 in Askov to Frederick and Elva (Andersen) Olesen. Judith was united in marriage to Dennis Schubert on January 26, 1963 in Osseo. Judith worked at Federal Cartridge in Anoka for 30+ years, retiring in 2002.

She enjoyed making jewelry and going to craft sales. Judith also enjoyed anything Elvis, going to the casino and especially her cats, Mickey, Minnie and Millie.

Judith is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean Pulju and an infant sister, Margaret.

Judith is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Schubert of Kerrick; children, Cheryl Nelson of Elk River, Catherine Schultz of Elk River and John Schubert of Tomah, WI; grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica, Kyle, Luke, Charles and Shawn; great-grandchildren, Brett, Isabel, Brooke, Morgan, Amelia and two on the way; two brothers, James (Dianne) Olesen and Jerome (Barb) Olesen; sister-in-law, Beverly (Alan) Mahlke.

A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, December 30, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Memorial Service in Oak Lake Lutheran Church, 53131 Shadow Oak Road, Kerrick. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.hhkfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are with Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.