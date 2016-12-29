Athlete of the Week: Kennedi Mitchell

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

It was a less-than-ideal way to spend the holidays.

Kennedi Mitchell is a senior captain on the Elk River girls hockey team and her family suffered a house fire that forced them into a hotel for five weeks, one week before Thanksgiving. She knows how lucky they were that nobody was hurt, as it was pretty much just smoke damaged that forced them out, but it was still a stressful time.

There wasn’t much space to have to herself, as her family of five had to share their new living quarters. Luckily she had another form of escape. Hockey. Kennedi Mitchell has been using hockey as an escape after a tragedy struck her family. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

“My family and I have been going through a lot,” Mitchell began. “We had a house fire, so we were living in a hotel and hockey was kind of like I didn’t have to live in a hotel with my family, there is five of us, so it’s small. It was kind of like my escape, I guess you could say.”

That need to get away and focus on the sport she loves led to some of the best play of her varsity career. Mitchell plays defense for the Elks and has never been the player to make the big goal, she is usually the one preventing the big goal being scored on her net.

This is her fourth year on varsity and she had about five career goals heading into her senior season, but she was able to score two against Centennial on Sat. Dec. 17, and then another one against Blaine three days later. She was also the one to score the game-winner in both of those games, which was a different feeling from what she is used to.

“It’s different to be the goal scorer,” Mitchell explained. “It’s a different feeling. I’ve never really been that kind of player that scores the game winner, but it’s fun. It’s fun to be that player and my teammates are all excited about it, so it makes me excited about it.”

Being around her teammates is Mitchell’s favorite thing about being a member of the Elks organization. There is a lot of love on both sides of this relationship, and that was more than apparent when Mitchell and her family were going through these tough times.

“Oh my goodness, they are so kind,” she said of her teammates. “We were in a hotel and one of the moms, that’s on the booster club, was asking us what we needed and we needed laundry baskets. So they brought over so many laundry baskets and it was my moms birthday, so they brought over things on her birthday – like gift cards. The boys hockey team helped out too, giving us some things. People have been so, so, so generous to us. It’s been awesome, we’re so blessed.”

Mitchell and her family received another blessing, as they were able to move out of the cramped hotel room and into a house the day before Christmas eve. It was a great present for everyone as they now have a little more room to breathe, and they get to be re-united with their beloved dogs.

They will have to be there for another two months, or so, as their house continues to get cleaned up, but they are getting settled in as best they can.

Back on the ice, Mitchell is just happy to be playing the sport she loves with her best friends. It’s hard for her to think that this is the last year she will be putting on an Elk River jersey, but she is also excited to see all the things her teammates are able to accomplish.

“It’s going to be sad to go, but I know all the girls I play with, we’re all going to do great things,” she said. “It’s fun to see everyone and see what they’re doing, where they’re going to go. It’s fun to see that kind of stuff.”