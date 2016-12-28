Rep. Zerwas gets committee posts

House Republicans unveiled committee assignments for the 2017-2018 legislative sessions on Tuesday. Rep. Nick Zerwas, R-Elk River, will serve on the Health and Human Services Finance, Higher Education and Career Readiness Policy and Finance, and Public Safety and Security Policy and Finance committees. Rep. Nick Zerwas

Zerwas said he looks forward to the next legislative session and working toward making improvements to the health insurance system, as well as being an advocate for change in higher education.

He was elected to his third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives in November.

The legislative session is set to begin Jan. 3.