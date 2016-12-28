Othoudt receives EDFP certification

Elk River Economic Development Director Amanda Othoudt has received certification as an Economic Development Finance Professional from the National Development Council.

The certification is a professional credential given to individuals who complete the council’s economic development finance training series. The training provides instruction in business credit analysis, real estate financing, loan packaging, deal structuring and negotiating and the creation and implementation of development programs.

The four certification program courses are five days in length and conclude with an exam. Upon successful completion of all four courses, the candidate is awarded Economic Development Finance Professional certification.

Othoudt has worked for the city of Elk River since March 2015.