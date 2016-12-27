Special teams pulls through for Royals

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Special teams is always an important factor when deciding the victory of any sporting event, but it is often one that gets over looked from time to time. In hockey, special teams is the power play and how well a team either performs on it, or defends against it.

On Tuesday, De. 27, the Rogers girls hockey team’s power play and penalty kill would both be tested. They squared off against Anoka in the semifinal round in the Schwan Cup Classic, with the winner advancing to play Andover in the championship on Wednesday.

The Royals jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period, with both teams playing clean hockey as no penalties were called. But it would not last.

Anoka was called for hooking just 1:13 into the second period, and then called for too many men on the ice four seconds after the first penalty expired. It was a perfect opportunity for the Royals to extend their lead, but they were unable to do so. Freshman goaltender stopped 27 of 28 shots Tuesday night, and held Anoka to 1-of-4 on the power play. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

“I think, obviously, Paetyn (Levis) scores most of our goals and most other teams know that,” head coach Joel Wesloh said. “They have plans in place to kind of keep her neutralized and we’re trying to get a few other kids going, to get them the puck in situations. I think it’s coming, it’s just not there yet. I think we’ve always been pretty confident in our penalty kill, our power play has been a little slow, I think we’re getting looks, we’re just not putting the puck in the net.”

The Royals may be confident on the penalty kill, but it is never a place any team wants to be, and, unfortunately for them, they found themselves in a sticky situation early in the second period. Ellie Feilen was called for cross-checking 5:33 into the period and then Courtney Johnson was called for body checking shortly after.

They had to try to defend the net in a 5-on-3 situation, which they were able to do, but their penalty kill eventually broke. Anoka was able to find the back of the net just as the Royals got one of their defenders back.

“To have three games and a couple periods of no goals, and then the one they get is a 5-on-3, there was nothing Hailey (Hartlage) could do,” the head coach said. “She’s been outstanding, I can’t give enough compliments to her. She’s been fabulous and she’s been everything that we’d hoped, and more. She’s young and she’s only going to get better. That’s exciting to see how she’s taken the position and run with it, and just excelled. It’s been huge for us.”

Anoka would get one more penalty late in the second period, but the Royals were unable to capitalize on the man advantage once again.

The game even remained tied after Anoka took their fourth penalty of the game halfway through the third period, as the Royals could not buy a power-play goal. Then, late in the third period, everything seemed to fall apart for both teams.

It all started when Levis was called for high sticking, with 1:53 remaining in the period, when battling for the puck; Anoka was called for interference 34 seconds after that. Then, Samantha Scherling got called for slashing at the 16:04 mark and finally Anoka was called for tripping 41 seconds after that.

Four players sat in the penalty box when over time began, but the Royals would get Levis back after just a couple seconds of play. The Rogers hockey team swarms Ellie Feilen after her game-winning goal in overtime. (Photo by Eric Oslund)

Getting back their all-time leading scorer did not seem to do much, though, as they were kept from scoring during their man advantage. But after 20 some seconds of 4-on-4 play, the Royals would get another shot on the power play, and they finally broke through. Feilen took a pass from Sara Parent and just got the puck to trickle past Anoka’s goaltender.

“Ellie’s played great for us for three years and hasn’t scored a lot of goals, so she doesn’t get a lot of accolades,” Wesloh said. “For her to get that goal, it’s great for her, it’s great for our team and hopefully we can carry that momentum over to tomorrow.”

In the end, a win is a win, but the Royals will need to improve their special teams as the season goes on. Going 1-for-6 on the power play will not cut it late in the season, especially when they have to face some of the top teams in their section, and in the state.

Wesloh knows that, and it is why they are looking to get more contribution from players other than Levis.

“We do a lot of shooting drills,” he began. “We have the kids shoot off ice. We talks about positioning and ways to do it… Most of it is just hard work and Paetyn’s worked really hard and is having the benefits of that. Hopefully some other kids can piggy back off of that and learn from her.”

Up next, the Royals will face Andover at Ridder Arena in the Schwin Cup Championship on Wednesday, Dec. 28, puck drops at 5:30 p.m.