Hauck promoted to manage GRE plant

Glenn Hauck has been promoted to manager of the Great River Energy’s Energy Recovery Station power plant in Elk River. Hauck

Hauck started work at the plant as an instrumentation technician and electrician in 2000 and most recently was an electrical and instrumentation maintenance leader.

In his new position, Hauck will manage the daily operations of Great River Energy’s Elk River Energy Recovery Station, a renewable waste-to-energy power plant that produces electricity from up to 1,000 tons of garbage each day.

The Elk River power plant generates about 29 megawatts of electricity, enough to power as many as 25,000 homes each year.