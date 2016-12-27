Foster grandparent volunteers honored

Catholic Charities Central Minnesota Foster Grandparent Program recently honored foster grandparents with one, five and 10 years of service as well as military veterans who serve as foster grandparents.

Area honorees include:

-Bob McFarlane (U.S. Army) serves at Otsego Elementary.

-Jerry Bentler (U.S. Air Force) and Yvonne Benter have served at St. Andrew’s School in Elk River.

-Marilyn Dolezal serves at Twin Lakes Elementary School, Elk River.

The Foster Grandparent Program offers seniors, ages 55 and older, the opportunity to work with students in local schools or other nonprofit agencies where there are children who need extra help to succeed.

For more information or to apply to be a foster grandparent, contact Pat Braun, area supervisor, at 612-390-0617 or [email protected]