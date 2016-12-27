Five-year capital improvement plan OK’d

The Elk River City Council unanimously approved the 2017-2021 Capital Improvement Plan Dec. 19.

The plan is a revolving document that is reviewed annually and serves as a long-term planning tool that forecasts the city’s needs over a five-year period. For the plan, city staff estimates the amount of funding needed for projects to be completed over the next five years. All purchases over $50,000 must be approved by the City Council, which follows the city’s financial management policies.

Projects for 2017 are included in the plan and upon each annual update, projects will be added, deleted or delayed to reflect the community’s needs, according to city documents. The plan includes improvements to streets, parks, buildings, equipment, software and vehicles.

Highlights of the plan for 2017 include the street reconstruction project totaling about $711,000, annual park improvements, annual vehicle replacements and annual technology upgrades.

One significant expenditure forecasted over the next few years, provided that there is no grant funding, is the Public Safety Department’s purchase of new radios.

Other significant expenses for 2017 outlined in the plan include $415,000 allocated for storm water projects, about $1.4 million for the city’s pavement management program and $400,000 for work on the Line Avenue cul-de-sac. — Rachel Minske, contributing writer