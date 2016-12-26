Zimmerman approves levy, learns of big dividend coming

by Eric Oslund and Jim Boyle

ECM Publishers

The Zimmerman City Council on Dec. 5 approved a 2017 levy that was equal to the one that was adopted in 2016.

The city’s general fund and park fund levy will be $1.39 million. The city also has two debt service levies, including one for its capital improvement plan.

Public comment was offered on Dec. 5.

One bit of good budgetary news city leaders got was that it is receiving a refund check in the amount of about $28,000 from the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust.

Kary Tillman, the clerk and treasurer, said the city usually gets a dividend check but not for an amount anywhere near $28,000.

“Last year it was about $7,000 and the year before it was about $4,000,” she said. “It’s important to note this is equal to about one-third of our premium cost.”

Zimmerman Mayor Dave Earenfight teased Public Works Director Dave Johnson, saying he might get a proposed pickup truck after all.