Vold will manage bank in Zimmerman

Kelly Vold is The Bank of Elk River’s new branch manager in Zimmerman. Vold

Vold has 15 years of experience in banking, most recently at a local credit union where she was the branch manager.

Vold is married with two children and lives in Zimmerman.

“I look forward to building community relationships with consumers and businesses and earning their trust,” she said.

Pete Onstad, director of retail banking for The Bank of Elk River, said Vold will be a great asset to the bank.

“Her experience and local ties to the Zimmerman community will create a smooth transition into her new role,” he said.