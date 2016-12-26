Public hearing opens on ERX off-road racing plan

The Elk River City Council opened a public hearing Dec. 19 for a proposal from ERX Properties to establish off-road racing facilities on a 42-acre plat of land at 21591 U.S. Highway 169 in Elk River. The public hearing is scheduled to last until Jan. 17.

The proposed area is located just north of the all-season motorsports facility Elk River Extreme Motor Park. In the winter, ERX is a full-service snocross racing and training facility. In the summer, it hosts a baja-style car racing series. The facility is also available for private rental.

According to city documents, the property is undergoing an Environmental Assessment Worksheet review, specifically for the larger attendance of events.

The city council also approved an alcohol ordinance amendment Dec. 19 that would allow an auto racing facility to hold a liquor license.