Peppin applauds Farber, Hunt

While my tenure on the Elk River Area School Board is brief, having been elected in the August special election, I’ve come to know, respect and have great admiration for the passion and dedication of my fellow School Board Members Sue Farber and Dan Hunt.

Shortly after my election, both Sue and Dan took time to personally meet and educate me about important historical background on key issues, instruct me in proper parliamentary procedure and encourage my immediate participation in board discussions.

Sue’s and Dan’s commitment to improving education and their “kids first” attitude to tackling the tough issues have made them among the most effective board members in many decades. Even when we haven’t agreed, both have always been respectful and diplomatic. The recent school attendance boundary change discussions were not easy, and Sue and Dan gave a voice to those who wanted their questions asked and answered, exactly as board members should do.

It has been an honor to serve with Sue Farber and Dan Hunt, and their contributions to the students, parents and taxpayers of the Elk River Area School Board deserve thanks and recognition. — Gregg Peppin, Elk River Area School Board Member, Rogers