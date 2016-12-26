Otsego levy grows, but the tax rate stays the same

by Eric Oslund and Jim Boyle

ECM Publishers

The Otsego City Council unanimously passed the city’s annual tax levy and budget for 2017 on Dec. 12.

A levy of $5.04 million was approved on a 4-0 vote. Council Member Doug Schroeder was unable to attend his final meeting of the council.

Not much is changing in the budget.

There were no staff additions and there weren’t any major new program initiatives adopted by the council, city officials said.

The total dollar amount of the tax levy is going up $609,539 since 2016 because the city of Otsego is continuing to grow. There are more streets for the city to plow and there was a new park brought on at the end of 2016, which will require more maintenance work for the city.

The city is also offering more recreation programs, and more public safety staff will be needed as the population continues to increase.

“A growing city equals growing needs,” Otsego Finance Director Adam Flaherty said.

Despite the growth of the city, and the increased tax levy, the tax rate has stayed the same for the citizens of Otsego.

In fact, it went down by 0.11 percent from 2016.

A year ago, Otsego’s tax rate was 37.921; in 2017, it will be 37.879. The only reason a property owner’s city taxes would increase is because the value of their property increases.