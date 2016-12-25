Police report: Snowmobile driver rolls sled, breaks arm

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

An Albertville man broke his arm after rolling his snowmobile near the Oliver Kelley Farm in Elk River.

A witness observed the driver going eastbound in the south ditch of Highway 10 near Kelley Farm Road at a high rate of speed when he rolled his snowmobile several times, according to the police report.

The incident was reported at 6:43 p.m. Dec. 18.

The man, 37, was treated at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

There was no indication that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the police report.

Woman suspected of shooting buck

A 70-year-old woman is suspected of shooting a 10-point buck in her backyard in Elk River.

Police responded to the home in the 21000 block of Vernon Street at 7:12 p.m. Dec. 15.

The woman is suspected of shooting the buck with a crossbow while it was feeding on corn in her backyard that night. A 41-year-old Zimmerman man is suspected of shooting a doe also feeding on corn at the same site that night, according to the police report.

A Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer was called to the scene and seized the 10-point buck and two crossbows believed to have been used to take the deer. The conservation officer also later went to the other suspect’s home in Zimmerman to seize the doe and continue his investigation.

Woman rear-ends truck, arrested for DWI

A 51-year-old Elk River woman was arrested for DWI after she rear-ended a pickup truck.

The collision happened at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 17 at Fourth Street and Gates Avenue in Elk River.

The pickup was stopped at the intersection when the woman rear-ended it, causing minimal damage.

Police, fire respond to vehicle fire

A man reported Dec. 17 that his vehicle parked next to his home in the 19000 block of Dodge Street in Elk River was on fire.

Police arrived, located the vehicle and used fire extinguishers to tame the fire closest to the house. Elk River firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire.

The fire was reported at 2:19 p.m.

Marijuana leads to citation for woman

An Elk River woman, 20, was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Dec. 15.

An officer exiting his squad car in the 18000 block of Carson Court in Elk River at 8:45 p.m. had smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car next to him. When he asked a woman in the car about the odor, she handed him two glass pipes and a zippered plastic bag containing nearly 9 grams of marijuana.

Boy, 11, cited after dust-up at school

A boy, 11, was cited for assault and disorderly conduct after an incident at VandenBerge Middle School in Elk River.

The student was allegedly insubordinate to staff; at times he ran into them and grabbed at their arms, according to the police report. He also allegedly made vague threats at the staff.

Man reports theft of front license plate

An Elk River man reported the theft of the front license plate on his vehicle on Dec. 14.

He suspects that it may have been taken on Dec. 9 at the Elk River Theaters or at Perkins, according to the police report.

Police gave him a crime victim information card and told him to obtain new plates as soon as possible at the Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles.

Interpreter helps police responding to complaint

Police officers responding to a noise complaint at an apartment in Elk River used a language service to interpret, since both men at the apartment spoke Spanish.

Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the department uses the Language Line service to assist officers with an interpreter.

Police advised the two men, ages 32 and 33, of the complaint and they agreed to keep the noise down.

Police had been called to the apartment in the 300 block of Third Street at 4:27 a.m. Dec. 14.