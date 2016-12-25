Government

Burandt honored for service to city

By

Council Member Barbara Burandt received a farewell from the community Dec. 19 as she prepares to step down from her post as the city’s representative for Ward 3.
award-for-barbaraBurandt, who has served on the Elk River City Council since 2013, will step down from her post when her term expires Dec. 31.
Dietz read aloud a proclamation that honored Burandt and presented her with a plaque for her service.
Burandt will soon step into the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners District 1 post, which includes much of Elk River.