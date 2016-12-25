Burandt honored for service to city

Council Member Barbara Burandt received a farewell from the community Dec. 19 as she prepares to step down from her post as the city’s representative for Ward 3.

Burandt, who has served on the Elk River City Council since 2013, will step down from her post when her term expires Dec. 31.

Dietz read aloud a proclamation that honored Burandt and presented her with a plaque for her service.

Burandt will soon step into the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners District 1 post, which includes much of Elk River.