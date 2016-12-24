Three cheers for Team 125

The Elk River City Council proclaimed Dec. 20, 2016, as Elk River High School Football Team 125 Day in honor of the team’s Class 5A state championship title. Photo by Rachel Minske

The team finished its season with a 13-0 record.

Mayor John Dietz, who wore an Elk River T-shirt, and his colleagues on the council honored the team during a council meeting Dec. 19. Dietz, a graduate of Elk River High School and former Star News sports editor, referred to the players as the “most dominant Elk River team in the history of the school.”

Head coach Steve Hamilton received a plaque in honor of the team’s success and each of the players in attendance of the meeting received a pin from the city, presented by council members.

“What you’ve done is truly outstanding,” he said. “You have brought tremendous pride to your community.” Check out page 5A for a pair of opinion pieces about the state championship team.