‘Thanks, but no thanks.’ Zimmerman Council decides to pass on 5-acre gift from Gramstad

by Jim Boyle

Editor

The Zimmerman City Council has considered Harold Gramstad’s offer of 5 acres of free land and has concluded, “Thanks, but no thanks.”

Gramstad, a Livonia Township resident and a developer who owns a parcel of land along Highway 169 north of The Bank of Elk River, was hoping the city would have an interest in starting a process of constructing a community center or some other type of governmental building in the next couple of years. He hopes to expand Zimmerman’s commercial tax base.

After hearing from Zimmerman City Administrator Randy Piasecki about some of the financial considerations of taking the land off the tax rolls and what it would take to develop, council members concluded they don’t have any pressing needs or plans to build facilities, and if they did, two years is too short of a time frame.

“It’s tough to say no,” Zimmerman Mayor Dave Earenfight said during the Dec. 19 meeting.

The mayor and council directed staff to politely decline the offer they called generous.

“Not that we have done construction projects, but if you look at the time it takes to design, engineer and construct, much less figure out the financing end of it, two years is a very tight time frame for anything involving government,” Piasecki said.

Another recent development that made it easier for council members to say no to Gramstad’s offer was news of the potential sale of Christ our Light Catholic Church in Zimmerman.

Talks between the Elk River Area School District and Livonia Township have surfaced about a possible joint venture involving the church across from Zimmerman High School. The facility and site is for sale.

The school district wants to make sure it doesn’t lose parking space the church has been gracious to share. Folks in Zimmerman, who have talked lately about the desire for public spaces to gather and a library that has been discussed for years, have also been intrigued by the potential sale.

“Part of the upstairs would make a perfect library,” Earenfight said.

There’s also separate rooms in the lower level that could be used as a home for operations like Passing the Bread.

Gramstad had hoped his offer could stir some interest in taking advantage of a good building climate and improving the city with some type of public facility that could jump-start commercial development.

It was noted green money totaling $400,000 from the Legacy fund is available to the city for a project. The land Gramstad is offered is located directly north of the Zimmerman Community Church property and adjacent to 2.5 acres that includes an abandoned railroad bed that the city now owns.

He made the offer in October and asked for some type of response within 60 days.

Meanwhile, it has been estimated that to extend sewer, water and streets would cost about $400,000 plus any costs related to dealing with storm water.

The land would also come off the tax rolls, which would result in an annual loss of $40,000 and once platted it would be about a $400,000 annual loss.

“All those numbers figured in without an anticipated use and funding sources, a two-year time frame is extremely tight,” Piasecki said.

The other big question Zimmerman City Council members could not answer was what type of building project it would even pursue.

“I don’t know if any of you have any thoughts or if you as a group have had thoughts of new facilities,” the city administrator said.

It was noted that the Fire Department is looking for a facility, but the site being offered has been ruled out as a potential fire hall as it would add considerably to response times.

Emergency vehicles needing to head north on Highway 169 would be saddled with a half-mile jaunt south on the highway before they could being heading north to a call, Piasecki said.

As for a city hall, library or a community center-type building, “you’re looking at a starting point cost of about $3 (million) or $4 million to erect a building, based on other communities like that have undertaken such endeavors.

St. Joseph, near St. Cloud, went out for bids earlier this year on a new city hall as well as police and fire station that will cost $5 million, Piasecki said.

Earenfight said it would not be fair to say the council is interested in the land and tie it up for a couple years without knowing what the city would do with it.

“It was a very nice gesture,” Council Member Beth Merwin Smith said.

Gramstad said the land he offered:

•Is centrally located in the city, has ideal soil conditions and has nearby city services.

•Provides a catalyst to bring the community together and build community spirit.

•Has been certified as shovel-ready by the Minnesota DEED.

•Has access to a trail system being developed by the city and Sherburne County.

Council members have said as the city works to complete street and utility improvements on the west side of Highway 169 in the next couple of years, it’s hard to imaging a building project of any sort.

After that work is done, a massive undertaking on the east side awaits in which the plan is to complete street and utility improvements around Lake Fremont.