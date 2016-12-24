School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN

9/12/2016

The mtg was called to order by Vice Chair Steinbrecher at 7:00 p.m. at the ER City Hall followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbischka, Shane Steinbrecher, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Holly Thompson; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

Walter moved/Hunt seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented. Approved.

Ms Anne Anderson, powerED program mgr, provided background information on powerED and reviewed the draft of the revised Energy Policy as submitted by the Districts Energy Steering Committee.

Walter moved/ Hunt seconded the motion to

approve the minutes of the 8/22/16 Regular Mtg and the 8/30/16 Special Mtg as presented;

adopt the resolution relating to the termination of employment of Jennifer L. Podoll as presented;

adopt the resolution relating to the termination of employment of Paul M. Schmitz as presented;

rescind the portion of Motion #15-107 from the Reg Business Mtg of 6/13/16, in which the Board adopted the resolution to terminate the probationary contract of Christine Suggs, Amy Kahl, Tina Kowalski, Amanda Plude, Michael Lorden, Christine Burda and Jennifer Peterson;

approve the donations.

Approved.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the resignations, terminations, layoffs, leaves of absence, cert staff appts, athletic/activity appts, and classified staff appts as follows:

Employee Resignations/Terminations Banaszak, Linda, ERHS, AVID Tutor, Resign; Boelter, Michlynn, M, Building Staff Dev Advisor, Resign/M, Student Council Advisor, Resign; Clark, Theresa, RM, ELC Advisor, Resign; Dingman, Stephany, ERHS, SPED Asst I, Resign; Fredin, Jessica, CE, Child Care Wkr, Transfer; Fuhrman, Bonnie, L, Social Wkr, Resign; Harstad, Roxanne, M, Yearbook Advisor, Resign; Heilman, Michelle, H, Parent Liaison, Resign; Kliewer, Heather, P, Crossing Guard, Resign/P, Media Asst, Resign; Lehmann, Robert, RH, Asst Wrestling Coach, Resign; Nelson, Heath, ERHS, SPED Asst I, Resign; Riley, Kimberlee, ZMHS, Trap Advisor, Resign; Sweet Crystal, CE, Child Care Wkr, Transfer; Sweet, Hannah, CE, Child Care Wkr, Transfer; Van Horn, Jesse, ERHS, Night Custodian, Resign; White, Christine, ERHS, Asst 3-Act Play/Musical Dir, Resign; Worel, Kenneth, RH, Weight Train Advisor-Winter .5 FTE, Resign.

Employee Leave Requests Anderson, Karlee, RH, Teacher, Maternity/Child Care; Barthel, Julie, TL, Teacher, Medical; Bateman, Megan, RE, Teacher, Fam Medical; Boelter, Gail, P, Custodian, Medical Ext; Geiser, Susan, RM, Cook, Medical; Ivers, Gail, TL, Asst, Medical; Kennedy, Lindsey, TL, Teacher, Maternity/Child Care; Koski, Michele, RM, Teacher, Medical/Medical .4 FTE; Lind, Rachel, SM, Asst, Medical-3.25 hrs/day; Williams, Valerie, L, Teacher, Other-.45 FTE (corrected); Winkels, Christine, O, Cook, Medical.

Certified Staff Appts Dahlheimer, Michael, ERHS, Ind Tech Teacher, .60 FTE, 190 days; Dobson, Daniel, RH, Biology Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 78 days; Graham, Brianna, L, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 188 days; Graham, Sonja, RM, Choir Teacher, .40 FTE, 185 days; Harding, Stephanie, M, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 188 days; Howard, Timothy, L, Social Wkr, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Huberty, Kara, ECFE, ECFE Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Jacobson, Jessica, P/TL, Counselor, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Johnson, Alex, H, PE Teacher, .08 FTE, 190 days; Johnson, Kelly, TL, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 74 days; Johnston, Abby, W, Elem Teacher, .90 FTE, 190 days; Kanning, Brandi, H, ASD/DCD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 43 days; Larsen, April, L, SLD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Maas, Jessica, P, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 55.5 days; McCollins, Janelle, O, Tech/Art Teacher, .66 FTE, 190 days; Peterson, Kelsey, ZE/W, Counselor, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Prigge, Steven, ERHS, FACS Teacher, .60 FTE, 190 days; Sawyer, Joanna, ZMHS, Counselor, 1.0 FTE, 44 days; Spence, Krista, W/H, PE Teacher, .62 FTE, 190 days; Stangler, Kelsey, RM, Psychologist, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Thomas, Tyler, ERHS, ASD Teacher, .50 FTE, 190 days; Thorson, Elizabeth, ECFE, ECFE Teacher, .50 FTE, 190 days; Tovsen, Caitlin, ZE, ECSE Teacher, .50 FTE, 190 days; Viegas, Nicole, P/L, PE Teacher, .47 FTE, 190 days; West, Jennifer, P, Elem Teacher, .35 FTE, 189 days.

Activities/Athletic Appts RHS Niznik, Kristine, Cheerleading Advisor-Fall, .50 FTE; Kreuser, Chad, Head Cross Country Coach, 1.0 FTE; Yunger, Maria, Asst Cross Country Coach, 1.0 FTE; Franz, Marc, Head Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Hood, Jeremy, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; 1.0 FTE; Kapsner, John, Asst Football Coach, .50 FTE; Lapointe, Ryan, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Nelson, Tim, Asst Football Coach, .50 FTE; Oie, Justin, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Petersen, Jeffrey, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Tackmann, Addison, Asst Football Coach, .50 FTE; Tilton, David, Asst Football Coach, .50 FTE; Webb, Matthew, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Worel, Ken, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Miller, Christopher, Head Boys Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Schulzetenberg, Bruce, Head Asst Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Westpetal, Daniel, Head Asst Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Lindquist, Aaron, Head Girls Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Anderson, Kristi, Asst Girls Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Dusosky, Todd, Asst Girls Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Phelps, Brett, Asst Girls Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Moore, Janelle, Head Girls Swim/Diving Coach, 1.0 FTE; Brown, Stacie, Asst Girls Swim/Diving Coach, 1.0 FTE; Fuller, Carissa, Asst Girls Swim/Diving Coach, .50 FTE; Basham, Geoffrey, Head Girls Tennis Coach, 1.0 FTE; Okland, Sam, Asst Girls Tennis Coach, 1.0 FTE; Canham, Terrance, Head Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Thompson, Bethany, Asst Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Peniata, Biliki, Asst Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Oie, Amanda, Asst Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE. ZMHS Kish, Thomas, Head Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Olson, Cassandra, Head Girls Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Sagan, Jessica, Asst Girls Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Elphick, Angela, Asst Girls Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Christensen, Nathan, Asst Girls Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Downing, Jeffrey, Head Girls Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Downing, Lynk, Asst Girls Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Bond, Richard, Asst Girls Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Back, Michael, Head Cross Country Coach, 1.0 FTE; Hayes, Mark, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Budreau, John, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Riley, Christopher, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Gornick, James, Asst Football Coach, .85 FTE; Boyd, Thomas, Asst Football Coach, .60 FTE; Doherty, Jason, Building Tech Mentor/Res, .50 FTE; Bickman, Angela, HS Speech Team Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Onstad, Amy, Asst HS Speech Team Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Kryduba, Tina, Visual Arts Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Palashewski, Jon, 3-Act Play/Mus Dir-Spring, 1.0 FTE/1-Act Play Dir, 1.0 FTE/3-Act Play/Mus Dir-Fall, 1.0 FTE; Opsahl, Eric, Building Tech Mentor/Res, .50 FTE/MS Yearbook Advisor, 1.0 FTE/HS LINK Leader, 1.0 FTE; Curtis, Shannon, Elem Instrumental Music, 1.0 FTE; Cunningham, Amy, 3-Act Play/Music Asst Dir-Fall, 1.0 FTE; Palashewski, Maureen, 3-Act Play/Music Asst Dir-Spring, 1.0 FTE. ERHS – Brummer, Theresa, Head Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Kelly, Erika, Asst Girls Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Kahl, Amy, Asst Girls Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Michalak, Rick, Asst Girls Volleyball Coach, 1.0 FTE; Leadens, Mark, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Osterman, Aaon, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Kohler, Dan, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Klaers, Eric, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Pink, John, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Gustafson, Ben, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Cross, Mike, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Breyen, Michael, Asst Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Hamilton, Steve, Head Football Coach, 1.0 FTE; Gilbertson, Brian, Asst Cross Country Coach, 1.0 FTE; Ronning, Randy, Head Girls Tennis Coach, 1.0 FTE; Grzybowski, Terry, Asst Girls Tennis Coach, 1.0 FTE; Johnson, Luke, Head Girls Swim/Diving Coach, 1.0 FTE; Ludvigson, Betsey, Asst Girls Swim/Diving Coach, 1.0 FTE; Sorenson, Ryan, Head Boys Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Stefano, Bill, Asst Boys Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Cloud, Tony, Asst Girls Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Steuter, Brian, Head Girls Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Steuter, Julie, Asst Girls Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Cairns, Nathan, Asst Girls Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE; Johnson, Elizabeth, Asst Girls Swim/Diving Coach, .50 FTE; Niziolek, Michael, Head Cross Country Coach, 1.0 FTE; Dorholt, Derrick, Asst Boys Soccer Coach, 1.0 FTE. W – Owens, Lisa, Elem Yearbook Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Cunningham, Amy, Elem News Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Heikkenen, Patrick, Building Tech Mentor/Res, 1.0 FTE; Kirkwold, Ben, Elem Student Council Advisor, 1.0 FTE; Haus, Gwen, School Patrol Advisor, 1.0 FTE. SM – Flood, Kathleen, Building Site Council Chair, 1.0 FTE; Glew, Scott, Building Tech Mentor/Res, 1.0 FTE; Generous, Lauren, Elem Instrumental Music, 2.0 FTE; Satori, Anne, MS Student Council Advisor, .50 FTE; Robinson, Julie, MS Student Council Advisor, .50 FTE; Fossum, Kelly, MS WEB Leader, .50 FTE; Ostmoe, Mary, MS WEB Leader, .50 FTE; Mahowald, Angela, MS Yearbook Advisor, .50 FTE; Olson, Paul, MS Yearbook Advisor, .50 FTE; Tripp, Nicole, Natl Jr Honor Society Advisor, .50 FTE; Dirks, Brant, Natl Jr Honor Society Advisor, .50 FTE; Flatland, Teri, MS News Advisor, 1.0 FTE. RM – Nater, Jennifer, Building Site Council Chair, .33 FTE; Micke, Mary, Building Site Council Chair, .33 FTE; Stock, Jordan, Building Site Council Chair, .33 FTE; Kohler, Danielle, Building Staff Develop Advisor, .50 FTE/MS Student Council Advisor, .50 FTE; Saxton, Keith, Building Tech Mentor/Res, .50 FTE; Houselog, Matt, Building Tech Mentor/Res, .50 FTE/MS News Advisor, .50 FTE/MS Yearbook Advisor, .50 FTE; Rauen, Craig, Elem Instrumental Music, 3.0 FTE/MS News Advisor, .50 FTE; Kluver, Ashley, MS WEB Leader, .33 FTE; Williams, Julie, MS WEB Leader, .33 FTE; Clark, Theresa, MS WEB Leader, .33 FTE; Emerson, Jon, MS Yearbook Advisor, .50 FTE; Yunger, Maria, Natl Jr Honor Society Advisor, 1.0 FTE.

Classified Staff Appts Allard, Courtney, CE, Child Care Wkr, 14 hrs/wk, 261 days; Anderson-Chouinard, Kristen, RH, SPED Asst I, 1.0 hr/day, Student days; Artwohl, Melissa, CE, Child Care Wkr, 24 hrs/wk, 261 days; Atkinson, Kayla, HFC, SPED Asst I, 3.25 hrs/wk; Bandy, Kathleen, HFC, SPED Asst I, 3.25 hrs/wk; Becker, Megan, CE, Child Care Wkr, 24 hrs/wk, 261 days; Beer, Andrea, TL, ESL Asst, .25 hr/day, Student days; Bies, Lisa, TL, Instruct Asst, 1.0 hr/day, Student days; Bolin, Jennifer, CE, Child Care Wkr, 23 hrs/wk, 261 days; Bunnell, Susan, RM, Cook Helper, 3.50 hrs/day, Student days; Castonguay, Alyssa, CE, Site Leader, 19 hrs/wk, 261 days; Cullen, Marie, TL, Secretary, 8.0 hrs/day, 121 days; Debill, Lisa, RH, Kitchen Helper, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Delgehausen, Kathryn, RE, Instruct Asst, 1.0 FTE, Student days; Dobbick, Shannon, RH, SPED Asst I, 3.50 hrs/day, Student days; Donley, Laura, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk, 261 days; Downing, Linnea, ZMHS, Supervision Asst, 6.50 hrs/day, Student days; Ebel, Marta, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk, 261 days; Flatz, Bonnie, ZE, Cook Helper, 3.50 hrs/day, Student days; Fredin, Jessica, CE, Site Leader, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Grauf, Tina, RH, SPED Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, Student days; Gulden, Elizabeth, TL, Instruct Asst, 1.0 hr/day, Student days; Hansberger, Nichole, P, Crossing Guard, 1.0 hr/day, Student days/P, Media Asst, 3.0 hrs/day, Student days; Heiges, Neomi, CE, Child Care Wkr, 22 hrs/wk, 261 days; Hess, Kristina, CE, Auditorium/Theater Mgr, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Jedlicka, Susan, SM, Kitchen Helper, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Jeffrey, Jacqulyn, CE, Child Care Wkr, 14 hrs/wk, 261 days; Kemmetmueller, Susan, RE, Instruct Asst, 1.0 hr/day, Student days; Koteles, Michelle, TL, Instruct Asst, 1.0 hr/day, Student days; Lang, Michelle, CE, Child Care Wkr, 14 hrs/wk, 261 days; Ludvigson, Betsy, CE, WSI/Lifeguard, 26 hrs/wk; Madsen, Jennifer, L, SPED Asst I, 5.0 hrs/day, Student days; Marsh, Christina, CE, Instruct Asst, 3.0 hrs/day, Student days; Maxey, Jodi, CE, Child Care Wkr, 14 hrs/wk, 261 days; McMahon, Lori, SM, Supervision Asst, 27 hrs/wk, Student days; Melsha-Senderhauf, Barbara, CE, Team Leader, 16 hrs/wk; Mertens, Angie, CE, Child Care Wkr, 12 hrs/wk, 261 days; Mitchell, Gabrielle, CE, Child Care Wkr, 30 hrs/wk, 261 days; Mitchell, Sidney, CE, Water Safety Aide, 15 hrs/wk; Moriarity, Kristin, CE, Child Care Wkr, 24 hrs/wk, 261 days; Nelson, Becky, TL, Instruct Asst, 1.0 hr/day, Student days; Nevonen, Jenna, CE, Rec & Event Staff, 20 hrs/wk/CE, Aquatics Staff, 12 hrs/wk; Newcomb, Gayle, CE, Child Care Wkr, 27 hrs/wk, 261 days; Norton-Diedrich, Denise, CE, Child Care Wkr, 7.5 hrs/wk, 261 days; Radke, Linda, RE, Instruct Asst, .50 hr/day, Student days; Risting, Michelle, CE, Child Care Wkr, 14 hrs/wk, 261 days; Scherle, Jill, CE, Child Care Wkr, 14 hrs/wk, 261 days; Sha, Alyssa, TL, Instruct Asst, .50 hr/day, Student days; Sikkink-Spence, Kris, ZMHS, Kitchen Helper, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; St. Marie, Kathleen, SM, Kitchen Helper, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Stoll, Kaitlyn, ZMHS, Kitchen Helper, 2.50 hrs/day, Student days; Sweet, Crystal, CE, Site Leader, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Sweet, Hannah, ECFE, School Readiness Instr, 34.75 hrs/wk, 190 days; Teal, Amy, ZE, Media Asst, 6.0 hrs/day, Student days; Theisen, Jane, CE, Child Care Wkr, 22 hrs/wk, 261 days; Van Tassel, Barbara, L, Crossing Guard, 2.0 hrs/day, Student days; Waataja, Carolyn, CE, Child Care Wkr, 14 hrs/wk, 261 days; Waldron, Jill, RE, Instruct Asst, 1.0 hr/day, Student days; Wegscheid, Kelly, SM, Tech Asst, 8.0 hrs/day, 190 days.

Approved.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the ISD 728 Directors Compensation and Benefits Handbook effective 7/1/16 as presented. Approved.

Walter moved/Farber seconded the motion to approve the Aug check register. Approved.

Farber moved/Hunt seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 8:42 p.m. Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

