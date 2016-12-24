School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN

8/12/2016

Chair Thompson convened the mtg at 8:05 a.m. at the Dist Office.

Members Present: Dan Hunt, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Sue Farber; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

Steinbrecher moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented. Approved.

Steinbrecher moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the following:

Resolution Canvassing Returns of Votes of School District Special and Primary Election;

Abstract and Return of Votes Cast for Special and Primary Elections;

Resolution Authorizing Issuance of Certificates of Election and Directing School District Clerk to Perform other Election Related Duties.

Approved.

Steinbrecher moved/Walter seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 8:07 a.m. Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

December 24, 2016

636780