School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN
8/12/2016
Chair Thompson convened the mtg at 8:05 a.m. at the Dist Office.
Members Present: Dan Hunt, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Sue Farber; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services
Steinbrecher moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented. Approved.
Steinbrecher moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the following:
Resolution Canvassing Returns of Votes of School District Special and Primary Election;
Abstract and Return of Votes Cast for Special and Primary Elections;
Resolution Authorizing Issuance of Certificates of Election and Directing School District Clerk to Perform other Election Related Duties.
Approved.
Steinbrecher moved/Walter seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 8:07 a.m. Approved.
Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers
TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK
Published in the
Star News
December 24, 2016
636780