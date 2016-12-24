School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN

8/30/2016

Chair Thompson convened the mtg at 5:30 p.m. at the Dist Office.

Members Present: Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter

Members Absent: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Shane Steinbrecher; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Greg Hein, Exec Dir of Business Services; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Joe Stangler, Dir of Research and Assessment

Walter moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented.

Approved.

Walter moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to authorize the addition of 2.4 FTE elementary teaching positions to the staffing allocation. Approved.

Walter moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 6:21 p.m.

Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

December 24, 2016

636774