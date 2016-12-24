School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN

8/8/2016

The mtg was called to order by Chair Thompson at 5:30 p.m. at the Dist Office.

Members Present: Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt; Others Present: Dr. Jana Hennen-Burr, Asst Supt of Educational Services; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Londa Chambers, Admin Asst

Steinbrecher moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented. Approved.

The Board reviewed as a 2nd reading the revised Attendance Policy.

Steinbrecher moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the 7/11/16 Reg Mtg, 7/11/16 Closed Mtg; 7/18/16 Wk Sessions; the 7/25/16 Work Session; 7/29/16 Special Mtg; 8/1/16 Special Mtg; and the 8/1/16 Wk Session;

approve the resignations, terminations, layoffs, leaves of absence, cert staff appts, athletic/activity appts, and classified staff appts as follows:

Employee Resignations/Terminations Anderson, Cortney, ERHS, Asst Gymnastics Coach, Resign; Birhanu, Hawie, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Blesener, Kathleen, ECFE, Screening Interviewer, Resign; Erdman, Marissa, RH, Asst Girls Soccer Coach, Resign; Falls, Scott, RMS, Night Custodian, Transfer; Gamm, Rebecca, ZE, Media Asst, Retire; Hupalo, Christopher, ZMHS, Night Lead Custodian, Transfer; Jenniges, Melanie, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Johnson, Susan, DW, Internal MRC Coach, Resign; Kriz, Anna, SM/ERHS, AVID Tutor, Resign; McNair, Kelsey, L, SPED Asst I, Resign; Nelson, Melanie, ZE, Cook Helper, Resign; Parranto, Linda, CE, Teams/Events, Resign; Peterson, Sarah, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Scribner, Sarah, TL, Secretary, Resign; Stevens, Kristen, P, SPED Asst, Transfer; Stoll, Thomas, ISCS, Teacher, Resign; Strunk, Justin, RH, SLD Teacher/Head Boys Hockey Coach, Resign; Wood, James, ERHS, Asst Boys Soccer Coach, Resign; Yeager, Carey, SM, Tech Asst, Resign.

Employee Leave Requests Boelter, Gail, P, Custodian, Medical; Herman, Kathryn, ZMHS, Counselor, Maternity/Child Care; Jaeger, Anya, TL, Teacher, Child Care; Miller, Nathaniel, ZE/VM/ZMHS/ERHS, Teacher, Long Term; Miner, Douglas, ERHS, Custodian, Other; Rosso, Tracey, H, Teacher, Medical; Scheerz, Diane, SM, Custodian, Medical Ext; Williams, Valerie, L, Teacher, Other (.38 FTE).

Certified Staff Appts Abraham, Amanda, HFC, ECSE Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Anderson, Jule, L, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Boche, Laura, COMPASS, Wk Exp Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Burda, Christine, ZMHS, Science Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Cameron, Joan, ZE, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Carlson, Jacob, TL, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Clark, Kristin, DW, Occupational Therapist, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Collins, Beth, L, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Dotterer, Teresa, O, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Draves, Brianne, O, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Evenson, Timothy, O, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Finseth, Brenda, L, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Frederiksen, Christian, ZMHS, Math Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Hanson, Lisa, ZE, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Hoff, Kayla, M, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Ingle, Ann, TL, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Johnson, Jennifer, H, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Johnson, Lisa, ZMHS, Asst Principal, 1.0 FTE, 260 days; Johnson, Lisa, L, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Jopp, Jill, TL, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Jung, Shannon, O, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Krych, Valerie, W, Classroom Music Teacher, .15 FTE, 190 days; Larson, Brita, H, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Lurie, Jill, P, Media Gen, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Martin, Molly, O, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Matthees, Adam, L, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Mazeika, Katelyn, ERHS, Social Wkr, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; McGorry, Peter, TL, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Meeker, Jacqueline, O, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Nelson, Michele, ZE, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Peterson, Cynthia, ZE, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Peterson, Jennifer, P, Elem Teacher, .45 FTE, 190 days; Petters, James, DW, Phy Therapist, .20 FTE, 190 days; Pothen, Eric, ERHS/VM, Choir Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Riley, Kimberlee, ZE, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Robinson, Joseph, ISCHS, Social Wkr, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Robinson, Julie, SM, World Lang Teacher, .05 FTE, 190 days; Schrader, Kristen, ZE, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Schrapp, Jenna, ZE, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Sluzewicz, Dustin, RH, Phy Ed Teacher, .80 FTE, 190 days; Stimac, Nicole, O, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Thiry, Kimberly, L, Elem Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 12 days; Trembath, Jill, L, ASD/DCD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days.

Activities/Athletic Appts Christensen, Dave, ERHS, Asst Boys Golf Coach, .50 FTE.

Classified Staff Appts Chambers, Londa, DO, Mgr Admin Services, 8.0 hrs/day, 260 days; Corcoran, Ryan, CE, Recreation, 15 hrs/wk; Dey, Rebecca, CE, Sch Readiness Instruct, 2.0 hrs/day, 10 days; Dugger, Kathleen, W, Media Asst, 4.0 hrs/day, 3 days; Enze, Scott, CE, Teams/Events, 10 hrs/wk; Falls, Scott, DW, Groundsperson, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Fox, Tracy, ECFE, Gen Asst, 6.50 hrs/day, 10 days; Hasslen, Kristi, DW, Instruct Asst, 4.0 hrs/day, 12 days; Hendrickson, Grant, DW, Tutor Am Indian Ed, 7.0 hrs/day, Student days; Hupalo, Christopher, P, Head Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Lerud, Tia, CE, Aquatics Aide, 20 hrs/wk; Miner, Lisa, CE, Sch Readiness Instruct, 2.0 hrs/day, 10 days; Mitchell, Sidney, CE, Rec & Event Staff, 15 hrs/wk/Aquatics Aide, 16 hrs/wk; Montplaisir, Kaja, CE, Water Safety Instruct, 10 hrs/wk; Mulcare, Jill, DW, Instruct Asst, 4.0 hrs/day, 12 days; Nies, Nancy, RH, Cook Helper, 3.0 hrs/day, student days; Ostendorf, Alexander, DW, Instruct Asst, 4.0 hrs/day, 12 days; Pool-Hanlon, Sandra, DW, Clerk, 25 hrs/wk, 195 days; Radke, Kristen, CE, Sch Readiness Instruct, 2.0 hrs/day, 10 days; Rand, Chloe, CE, Head WSI, 15 hrs/wk; Secrist, Amber, CE, Aquatics Aide, 15 hrs/wk/Recreation, 6 hrs/wk; Stevens, Kristen, P, Health Serv Secretary, 7.0 hrs/day, 200 days; Utz, Leisha, CE, Aquatics Aide, 7.5 hrs/wk; Wilkins, Sarah, ZMHS, Cook Helper, 3.0 hrs/day, student days; Zachmann, Katherine, DW, Instruct Asst, 4.0 hrs/day, 12 days; Ziegler, Julie, CE, Head WSI, 10 hrs/wk.

approve the Interim Supt Contract for Bruce Watkins;

set the Truth in Taxation Budget Hearing for 12/12/16, the ER City Hall;

approve the July check register/wire transfers;

adopt the resolution relating to the reduction of hrs of Teaching Assts: WHEREAS, hrs or portions of hrs which were assigned for individual Teaching Assts for the 2015-16 school yr must be eliminated from their assignment for the 2016-17 school yr, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of ISD 728 that the employees listed below have their employment reduced by the hrs listed effective at the end of their work shift on 6/7/16: Jessica J. Zenk, 2.75 hrs/wk;

rescind the portion of Motion #15-107 from the Reg Business Mtg of 6/13/16, in which the Board adopted the resolution to terminate the probationary contract of Jennifer L. Johnson.

Approved.

Walter moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 5:37 p.m.

Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

December 24, 2016

636770