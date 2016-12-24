School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN

8/22/2016

The mtg was called to order by Vice Chair Steinbrecher at 7:00 p.m. at the ER City Hall, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Gregg Peppin, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbischka, Shane Steinbrecher, Tony Walter, Supt Mark Bezek; Members Absent: Holly Thompson;

Others Present: Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

Vice Chair Steinbrecher stated that the administration is requesting an amendment to the agenda that excludes item 5.A.1 Open Enrollment at TLE.

Hunt moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the agenda as amended, to exclude item 5.A.1 Open Enrollment at TLE. Approved.

Vice Chair Steinbrecher administered the swearing in of Mr. Gregg Peppin who was elected to serve as school board member for the term expiring 1/7/19.

Walter moved/Hunt seconded the motion to close open enrollment at LES for gr 2 effectively immediately for the 2016-17 school yr. Approved.

Walter moved/Farber seconded the motion to close open enrollment at PES for gr 2 effectively immediately for the 2016-17 school yr. Approved.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the 8/8/16 Regular Mtg; 8/12/16 Special Mtg; and 8/15/16 Wk Session, as presented;

approve the resignations, terminations, layoffs, leaves of absence, cert staff appts, athletic/activity appts, and classified staff apt as follows:

Employee Resignations/Terminations Elsenpeter, Sadie, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Gabrielson, Laurel, ERHS, Asst Hockey Coach, Resign; Guimont, Samantha, CE, Program Aide, Resign; Neumann, Matthew, RH, SLD Teacher, Resign; Niebuhr, Brittney, RH, Asst Girls Tennis Coach, Resign; Oie, Amanda, RH, Asst Girls Basketball Coach, Resign; Radke, Kristen, ECFE, School Readiness Instruct, Transfer; Shaw, Lakeisha, SM, AVID Tutor, Resign; Simonton, Sarah, O, SpEd Asst I, Transfer; Sporer, Michael, RH, Asst Girls Tennis Coach, Resign; St. Germain, Kelly, RE, SpEd Asst I (3.25 hrs/1X), Resign; Texley, Donna, RM, Cook Helper, Resign.

Employee Leave Requests Rahn, Laura, H, Teacher, Maternity/Child Care.

Certified Staff Appts Bader, Teresa, ZE, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 12 days; Carlson, Meghan, RE, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Cuellar, Andrea, VM, EBD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days (Correction); Daggett, Jeremiah, SM, Ind Tech Teacher, .80 FTE, 190 days; Duffy, Brenna, RE, EBD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Fossum, Matthew, RH, Eng Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Hernandez, Adrianne, H, Counselor, .50 FTE, 190 days; Kemper, Christine, RH, EBD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Lambach, Jill, ISCS, PE/Intervention Teacher, .60 FTE, 190 days; Mathews, Katelyn, RE, SLD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Moreau, Jennifer, RE, Counselor, .50 FTE, 190 days; Nelson, Patricia, RM, SLD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Nordstog, Meghan, L/M, Counselor, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Redfield, Susanne, SM, Art Teacher, .40 FTE, 190 days.

Activities/Athletic Appts Rosner, John, ERHS, 3 Act Play Asst Dir-Spring, .50 FTE.

Classified Staff Appts Hathaway, Mark, VM, Night Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Hermanson, Jody, H, Instruct Asst, 2.0 hrs/day, Student days; Lundeen, Benjamin, HFC, School Readiness Instruct, 7.25 hrs/day, 190 days; Mitchell, Kennedi, CE, Aquatics Aide, 15 hrs/wk; Paananen, Leanne, ZE, Cook Helper, .50 hrs/day, Student days; Radke, Kristen, ECFE, ECFE Coord, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Van Horn, Jesse, ERHS, Night Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 261 days; Waggoner, Jeffry, CE, Drivers Ed Instruct, 30 hrs/wk; Waite, Jena, CE, Child Care Wkr, 24 hrs/wk; Zerwas, Joyce, ERHS, Head Custodian, 8.0 hrs/day, 115 days.

approve the revised Attendance Policy;

approve the student teaching agreement with The College of St. Scholastica for the 2016-17 school yr.

Approved.

The recommendation to approve the ISD 728 Directors Compensation and Benefits

Handbook effective 7/1/16, was pulled from the Consent Agenda.

Walter moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 8:25 p.m.

Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

December 24, 2016

636768