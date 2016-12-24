School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE WORK SESSION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN
8/1/2016
Chair Thompson convened the mtg at 5:30 p.m. at the Dist Office.
Members Present: Dan Hunt, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Sue Farber, Shane Steinbrecher; Others Present: Jana Hennen-Burr, Asst Supt of Educational Services; Greg Hein, Exec Dir of Business Services; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Cory Franson, Dir of Community Engagement; Joe Stangler, Dir of Research and Assessment; Kelly Stanton, Dir of Teaching and Learning; Londa Chambers, Admin Asst
The administration presented the refined Worlds Best Workforce goals.
The mtg ended at 7:36 p.m.
Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers
TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK
Published in the
Star News
December 24, 2016
636767