School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE WORK SESSION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN

8/15/2016

Chair Thompson convened the mtg at 5:30 p.m. at the Dist Office.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Dan Hunt; Others Present: Bruce Watkins, Interim Supt; Jana Hennen-Burr, Asst Supt of Educational Services; Greg Hein, Exec Dir of Business Services; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Cory Franson, Dir of Comm Engagement; Joe Stangler, Dir of Research and Assessment; Kelly Stanton, Dir of Teaching & Learning; Londa Chambers, Mgr of Admin Services

Administrators and a representative from Wold Architects discussed the water damage incurred by ERHS to the new construction areas, lower levels and existing gym floor.

The administration presented the refined Worlds Best Workforce goals as discussed at the 8/1/16 wk session.

The mtg ended at 7:15 p.m.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

December 24, 2016

636765