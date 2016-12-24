School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN

7/29/2016

Chair Thompson convened the mtg at 8:45 a.m. at the Dist Office.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Shane Steinbrecher; Others Present: Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Ken Dragseth, Consultant with School Exec Connect

The School Board interviewed candidates for the position of interim superintendent.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to enter into contract negotiations with Bruce Watkins to be the interim supt for the period 8/9/16 to 6/30/17. Approved.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the Memorandum of Agreement between the School Board of ISD 728 and Dr. Jana Hennen-Burr regarding Appt to Supt for the period of or about 8/1/16 through 8/8/16. Approved.

The mtg adjourned at 12:30 p.m.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

December 24, 2016

636760