School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN

7/11/2016

The mtg was called to order by Chair Thompson at 7:00 p.m. at the ER City Hall followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbischka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter; Members Absent: Supt Mark Bezek; Others Present: Dr. Jana Hennen-Burr, Asst Supt of Educational Services; Londa Chambers, Admin Asst Steinbrecher moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented. Approved.

The School Board conducted interviews with 3 firms to provide supt search services, including that of an interim supt.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to enter into a contract with School Exec Connect to provide services for the interim supt and the supt position search. Approved.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the Guiding Change document. Approved.

Walter moved/Farber seconded the motion to set a Special Mtg on 8/12 at the Dist Office, to canvass the primary and special election results. Approved.

Farber moved/Hunt seconded the motion to award a bid for underground fiber to the Otsego E-8 site. Approved.

Farber moved/Hunt seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the 6/13/16 Regular Mtg, 6/20/16 Wk Session, 6/20/16 Special Mtg; and 6/27/16 Wk Session as presented;

approve the resignations, terminations, layoffs, leaves of absence, cert staff appts, athletic/activity appts, and classified staff appts as follows:

Employee Resignations/Terminations – Bezek, Mark, DW, Supt, Retire; Christensen, Debra, ZMHS, Ticket Mgr, Resign; Flatz, Timothy, SM, Night Custodian, Transfer; Fryer, Lindsey, CE, Site Leader, Resign; Green, Judith, ZE, Building Tech Mentor, Resign; Heuer, Jodi, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Jeska, Hollie, RH, Asst Volleyball Coach, Resign; Kuyper, Sarah, M, Building Tech Mentor, Resign; Nelson, Paul, ERHS, Head Wrestling Coach, Resign; Sammis, Christopher, DW, Summer Grounds Wkr, Termination; Vargas, Jennifer, ERHS, Head Gymnastics Coach, Resign; Waggoner, Jeffry, CE, Driver Ed Instruct, Resign; Wagner, Collin, RH, PE Teacher, Resign; Zahn, Emily, ZMHS, Asst Volleyball Coach, Resign.

Employee Leave Requests Lindner, Chelsea, P, Asst, Other; Ostercamp, Jon, ERHS, Teacher, Military.

Certified Staff Appts Baity, Brandon, M, Social Wkr, 1.0 FTE, 45 days; Breyen, Julie, ZMHS, Social Studies Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 12 days; Britt, Beth, CE, ECFE Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 10 days; Bush, Joseph, ISCS, Math Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Burda, Christine, ZMHS, Science Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 10 days; Bynum, Nancy, RHS, Science Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 12 days; Cook, Hannah, RM, Eng Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 12 days; Dahl, Samantha, M, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Doty, Anjanette, ZE/P, Music Teacher, .86 FTE, 190 days; Durand, Mark, ERHS, Science Teacher, 6.5 hrs/day, 5 days/ZMHS, Science Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 10 days; Edwards, Danielle, SM, Matah Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Egeberg, Richard, ISCS, Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 10 days; Ellingson, Kelli, RHS, Math Teacher, 5 hrs/day, 5 days; Firkus, Sarah, ZMHS, SLD Teacher, 6 hrs/day, 10 days; Forgey, Miranda, ERHS, Math Teacher, .50 FTE, 8 days/ERHS, Science Teacher, .50 FTE, 8 days; Fosse, Angie, L, Elem Teacher, .65 FTE, 190 days; Fossum, Kelly, DW, Targeted Services Coord, 5 hrs/day, 25 days; Good, Roxanne, ISCS, Eng Teacher, 9 hrs/day, 4 days; Guericke, Hannah, L/MV, Classroom Music Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Hammerseng, Marcus, ZMHS, Science Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 12 days; Hohlen, Barry, ISCS, Social Studies Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 10 days; Holthaus, Kathleen, CE, ECFE Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 10 days/CE, ECFE Teacher, 4 hrs/day, 62 days; Jasken, Ashlyn, M, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Kealy, Patrick, ISCS, Social Studies Teacher, 6.5 hrs/day, 4 days/ISCS, Social Studies Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 10 days; Kowalski, Tina, ZE, Elem Teacher, .75 FTE, 190 days; Kowsky, Gail, RM, Art Teacher, .20 FTE, 190 days; Kriefall, Gregory, ISCS, Eng Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 10 days/VM, Eng Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 12 days; Lee, Emmie, ISCS, Math Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 10 days; Lerud, Sandra, ISCS, Math Teacher, 9 hrs/day, 10 days; Luing, Jennifer, CE, ECFE Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 10 days/CE, ECFE Teacher, 4 hrs/day, 62 days; McDonald, Debra, ZMHS, Math Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 10 days; Mettling, Nicole, ZMHS, Social Studies Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 6 days; Miller, Leslie, RM, Math Teacher, .25 FTE, 190 days; Nardelli, Rachel, RM, ASD/DCD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Neske, Scott, RM, Math Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 12 days; Netka, Cheryl, ISCS, Eng Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 10 days; Nyquist, Cindy, CE, ECFE Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 10 days; Paulson, Sarah, VM, DCD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Pegg, Rebecca, SM, Choir Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Peterson, Jeremy, RE, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Rademacher, Jolene, ZMHS, Eng Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 12 days; Reitenour, Nicholas, VM, EBD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Rutgers, Jena, L, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Schaa, Brandon, ZMHS, Science Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Schullo, Dillon, O, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Solliday, Katherine, ZMHS, Eng Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 10 days; Spitzack, Logan, H, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Switajewski, Elizabeth, L, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Thorson, Elizabeth, CE, ECFE Teacher, 4 hrs/day, 62 days; Williams, Julie, RM, Eng Teacher, 3 hrs/day, 12 days; Willman, Lisa, DW, Curriculum Specialist, 1.0 FTE, 215 days; Wojcik, Tracy, RE, Music Teacher, .10 FTE, 190 days; Zapzalka, Alexis, ZMHS, Eng Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days.

Activities/Athletics Appts ERHS – Brusky, Chad, HS LINK Leader, .50 FTE; White, Derek, Asst Boys Golf Coach, .50 FTE; Brisbin, Matt, RVPT Dir (Cadets), .30 FTE; Jaeger, Joe, RVPT Dir (Cadets), .70 FTE/RVPT Dir (Cadets), .70 FTE; Pufpaff, Evan, RVPT Dir (Cadets), .55 FTE/RVPT Dir (Cadets), .55 FTE; Reed, Mike, RVPT Dir (Cadets), .99 FTE/RVPT (Cadets), .55 FTE/RVPT Dir (Cadets), .55 FTE; Snyder, Carrie, RVPT Dir (Cadets), .68 FTE; Walentiny, Mark, RVPT Dir (Cadets), .50 FTE; Wattenhofer, Joey, RVPT Dir (Cadets), .40 FTE.

approve the Notice of Special Election and Primary Election;

approve the amended Isanti County Election Equipment Plan;

adopt the resolution relating to the reduction of hrs of Teaching Assts as presented;

adopt the resolution relating to the termination of employment of Sarah R. Thedens as presented;

adopt the resolution relating to the layoff with recall rights of Teaching Asst Employees as presented;

adopt the resolution relating to the layoff of Paula J. Ohlander, 3 hrs/day, 9 mon/yr, Secretary at Handke, as presented;

rescind the portion of Motion #15-107 from the Reg Business Mtg of 6/13/16, in which the Board adopted the resolution to terminate the probationary contract of Jena Rutgers, Dillon Schullo, and Elizabeth Switajewski;

authorize Joe Stich, Lead Grounds Person, to obtain a dist p-card;

approve the financial reports for April & May 2016;

approve the donations;

approve the June check register/wire transfers;

approve the 2016-17 MN School Boards Association membership dues in the amount of $14,408.00; and policy services renewal in the amount of $650.00.

Approved.

Steinbrecher moved/Farber seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 8:30 p.m. Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

