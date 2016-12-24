School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR

MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD ELK RIVER, MN 6/13/2016

The mtg was called to order by Chair Thompson at 7:00 p.m., ER City Hall.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter, Supt Mark Bezek; Members Absent: Shane Steinbrecher; Others Present: Londa Chambers, Admin Asst

Walter moved/Hunt seconded the motion to approve the agenda as presented. Approved.

Walter moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to approve the Online728 HS student handbook for 2016-17. Approved.

Walter moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to approve the elementary school student handbook for 2016-17. Approved.

Walter moved/Hunt seconded the motion to approve the middle school student handbook for 2016-17. Approved.

Walter moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to approve the 2 yr and 10 yr facilities maintenance plan. Approved.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the 2016-17 budget for Fund 2. Approved.

Walter moved/Farber seconded the motion to approve the 2016-17 budgets for Funds 6, 7, 8, 20, 21, 22, 45, & 47. Approved.

Walter moved/Hunt seconded the motion to approve the revised 2016-17 budget for Achievement and Integration Program. Approved.

Farber moved/Walter seconded the motion to approve the minutes of the Regular Mtg of 5/9/16; the 5/16/16 Wk Session; the 5/23/16 Special Mtg; the 5/23/16 Work Session; and the 6/6/16 Work Session as presented; approve the resignations, terminations, layoffs, leaves of absence, cert staff appts, athletic/activity appts, and classified staff appts as follows:

Employee Resignations/Terminations Anderson, Debra, ZMHS, Science Teacher, Retire; Beaudry, Terrell, VM/ERHS, Choir Teacher, Resign/ERHS, HS Vocal Music Advisor, Resign/ERHS, 3 Act Play/Musical Asst, Resign/ERHS, 1 Act Play Head Dir, Resign/ERHS, Play Asst Dir, Resign; Boyer, Kimberly, VM, Natl Honor Society Advisor, Resign; Caouette, Reed, ERHS, Head Girls Basketball Coach, Resign; Christensen, Melissa, DW, Health Serv Secr, Resign; Conway, Keri, DW, Health Serv Secr, Resign; Conwell, Terry, DSC, Lead Groundsperson, Transfer; Gelle, Ryan, RHS, Asst Baseball Coach, Resign; Grams Farkas, Tiffany, CE, Asst Mgr ECFE, Resign; Hanson, Kayla, SM, Supervision Asst, Resign; Hass, Elaine, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Hines, Samuel, RHS, SpEd Asst I, Resign; Hudyma, Sarah, O, Natl Honor Society Advisor, Resign; Johnson, Bruce, ERHS, Asst Boys Hockey Coach, Resign; Johnson, Kylie, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Lang, Michelle, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Lau, Margery, ISCS, Teacher, Retire; Leinonen, Judy, L, Crossing Guard, Retire/M, Instruct Asst, Retire; Miller, Christopher, RHS, Head Girls Track/Field Coach, Resign; Molander, Steve, RHS, Asst Basketball Coach, Resign; Moore, Janelle, RHS, Asst Cross Country Coach, Resign; Newcomb, Gayle, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Olson, Paul, SM, Yearbook Advisor (.5 FTE), Resign; Pepin, Elaine, O, 1st Cook, Retire; Prusak, Kelly, DW, Curriculum Specialist, Resign; Randall, Katie, ERHS, World Language Teacher, Resign; Sagan, Karl, ERHS, Student Council Advisor, Resign; Scheel, Shawn, ZE, Building Site Council Chair, Resign; Steigauf, Debra, CE, Child Care Wkr, Resign; Strandberg, Gail, ZMHS, Kitchen Helper, Resign; Strom, Rosemarie, VM, 1st Cook, Retire; Tripp, Nicole, SM, Building Site Council Chair, Resign; Vondenkamp, Jan, P, Health Serv Secr, Retire; Webb, Matthew, RHS, Head Boys Track/Field Coach, Resign; Weiler, Sonja, ERHS, Student Council Advisor, Resign; Wenner, Julieann, RMS, EBD Teacher, Resign; Wilvers, Lauren, VM/RM, Teacher, Resign/VM, Student Council Advisor, Resign; Youngberg, Molly, RM, ASD/DCD Teacher, Resign; Zimmerman, Chris, ISCS, Social Wkr, Retire.

Employee Leave Requests Cloud, Anthony, RH, Asst, Other; Davison, Kimberly, ERHS, Counselor, Maternity; Evangelist, Patti, H, Asst, Medical; Foster, Cassandra, VM, Teacher, Medical/VM, Teacher, Maternity; Kahl, Amy, P, Teacher, Maternity; Rowley, Patrick, P, Custodian, Medical ext; Scheerz, Diane, SM, Custodian, Medical ext; Silva, Ashlynn, H, Teacher, Child Care; Witzke, Kellie, SM/P, Teacher, Maternity.

Certified Staff Appts Ackerson, Chloe, H, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Adamsheck, Emily, O, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Anderson, Dirk, RM, SLD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Anderson, Kristi, RHS, Eng Teacher, 6.5 hrs/day, 5 days; Bayles-Harsh, Katherine, ERHS, Math Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Blumhoefer, Danielle, R, SLD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Boyer, Chantel, O, Principal, 1.0 FTE, 260 days; Bresson, Ashley, O, ASD/DCD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Brockman, Melissa, ERHS, World Lang Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Burda, Christine, ZMHS, Science Teacher, 7.5 hrs/day, 5 days; Christensen, Kelly, ERHS, Science Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Christensen, Nathan, ZMHS, PE Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Christensen, Traci, W/ZM/H, Evaluator, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Coles, Sarah, ERHS, World Lang Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Franson, Cory, CE, Dir Comm Engage/CE, 1.0 FTE, 260 days; Graser, Darwin, R, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Gauthier, Cyndy, RHS, Eng Teacher, 4.5 hrs/day, 10 days; Kage, Mary, ERHS, Science Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Kahl, Amy, P, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Kish, Thomas, ZMHS, Social Studies Teacher, 7.5 hrs/day, 5 days; Kittridge, Heather, DW, SpEd Teacher, 3.05 hrs/day, 12 days; Korolewski, Ryan, SM, EBD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Krysel, Alison, O, SLD Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Lorden, Michael, ZMHS, Social Studies Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Lorentz, Sherrie, DW, SpEd Teacher, 6.1 hrs/day, 12 days; McAlpine, JoLynn, ZMHS, Social Studies Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Melsha-Senderhauf, Barbara, ZMHS, EBD Teacher, 7.5 hrs/day, 5 days; Mynahan, Ryan, ERHS, Math Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Niblo, Jennifer, H, Social Wkr, .60 FTE, 190 days; Noetzelman, Stacy, P, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Phelps, Brett, RH, Math Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Plude, Amanda, ERHS, Science/AVID Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Solliday, Katherine, ZMHS, Eng Teacher, 6 hrs/day, 4 days; Sousa, Ashley, TL, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Suggs, Christine, P, Elem Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Tackmann, Addison, RM, Social Studies Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Tilton, David, RH, Social Studies Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Wagner, Collin, RHS, PE Teacher, .80 FTE, 190 days; Weatherford, Sharon, RHS, Eng Teacher, 1.0 FTE, 190 days; Worel, Kenneth, RHS, Science Teacher, 4 hrs/day, 10 days.

Activities/Athletics Appts Anderson, Kristi, RHS, Asst Track Coach, 1.0 FTE; Litchy, Margaret, RHS, Asst Track Coach, 1.0 FTE; Walstrom, Rita, ERHS, Asst Girls Lacrosse Coach, 1.0 FTE.

Classified Staff Appts Anderson, Emily, CE, Child Care Wkr, 37 hrs/wk; Anderson, Sara, CE, Child Care Wkr, 31 hrs/wk; Artwohl, Melissa, CE, Child Care Wkr, 31 hrs/wk; Atkinson, Kayla, DW, SpEd Asst I, 4.50 hrs/day, 11 days; Badger, Kourtney, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Barnier, Lorraine, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Baumgarten, Kristi, ERHS, ESL Asst, 3 hrs/day, Student days; Beaver, Belinda, CE, Prog Aide, 35 hrs/wk; Berwyn, Margaret, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Birhanu, Hawie, CE, Child Care Wkr, 31 hrs/wk; Brown, Bridget, CE, Rec Instruct, 12 hrs/wk; Bunker, Tammy, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Carlson, Margaret, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Collins, Nathan, DW, Summer Grounds, 8 hrs/day; Conwell, Terry, DSC, Head Groundsperson, 8 hrs/day, 261 days; Dalzell, Janelle, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Day, Breda, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Dickinson, Abby, CE, Child Care Wkr, 31 hrs/wk; Eggers, Tonya, ERHS, AVID Tutor, 2 hrs/day, 2 days/wk; Ellis, Michelle, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Elsenpeter, Samantha, CE, Prog Aide, 35 hrs/wk; Erickson, Elizabeth, CE, Enrich Instruct, 24 hrs/wk; Eshleman, Tiffany, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Evans, Anna, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Feucht, Callan, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Fields, Jacqueline, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Forland, Dawn, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Fournier, Jason, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Fraboni, Gino, CE, Arts/Enrich Instruct, 25 hrs/wk; Fryer, Lindsey, CE, Site Leader, 8 hrs/day; Gibson, Austin, DSC, Summer Grounds, 8 hrs/day; Grandlund, Kaari, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Guimont, Samantha, CE, Prog Aide, 35 hrs/wk; Gulden, Matthew, DSC, Summer Grounds, 8 hrs/day; Hagen, Jaimi, CE, Child Care Wkr, 37 hrs/wk; Hallman, Cindy, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Hansen, Michelle, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Heggem, Sam, ERHS, AVID Tutor, 4 hrs/day, 2 days/wk; Heuer, Jodi, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Hines, Samuel, CE, Site Leader, 8 hrs/day; Hines, Bridget, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Holien, Lisa, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Holzem, Sara, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Horvath, Emilie, CE, Child Care Wkr, 31 hrs/wk; Horvath, Jordyn, CE, Child Care Wkr, 31 hrs/wk; Husmann, Vikki, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Ivers, Gails, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Jenniges, Melanie, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Johnson, Hannah, CE, Rec Aide, 10 hrs/wk; Johnston, Kelsey, CE, Recreation/Events, 20 hrs/wk; Kinneberg, Ronda, CE, Child Care Wkr, 24 hrs/wk; Kittock, Kimberly, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Kolles, Kelly, CE, Child Care Wkr, 37 hrs/wk; Korinek, Raelyn, CE, Prog Aide, 35 hrs/wk; LaGrew, Marcello, CE, Theater Tech, 2 hrs/wk; Lange, Julie, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Levos, Nicholas, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Lewis, Gina, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Lowe, Michelle, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Lynch, Casey, CE, Prog Aide, 35 hrs/wk; Lynch, Kelley, CE, Prog Aide, 35 hrs/wk; Mackowick, Jenna, CE, Child Care Wkr, 31 hrs/wk; Main, Catherine, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; McMullen, Sarah, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; McNair, Kelsey, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Meyer, Cynthia, CE, Child Care Wkr, 31 hrs/wk; Meyer, Stephanie, CE, Site Leader, 8 hrs/day; Miller, Jennifer, CE, Enrich Instruct, 24 hrs/wk; Mitchell, Gabrielle, CE, Child Care Wkr, 34 hrs/wk; Mitchell, Trenton, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Mize, Margaret, CE, Child Care Wkr, 38 hrs/wk; Moreau, Jennifer, RE, Gen Asst, 3 hrs/day, Student days/RE, Instruct Asst, 1 hr/day, Student days/RE, ESL Asst, 2 hrs/day, Student days; Moriarity, Kristin, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk/CE, Child Care Wkr, 28 hrs/wk; Morin, Patty, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Nathe, Kelli, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Nelson, Aidan, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Nelson, Jordan, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Niznik, Tricia, CE, Prog Aide, 35 hrs/wk; Norby, Kristen, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Nordeen, Allison, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Norton-Diedrich, Denise, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Obermoller, Lisa, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; OHara, Carol, CE, Child Care Wkr, 31 hrs/wk; Olsen, Gina, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Opdahl, Jill, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Opperud, Deborah, CE, Site Leader, 8 hrs/day; Orrock, Deborah, CE, Enrich Instruct, 24 hrs/wk; Osorio-Smith, Isabel, CE, Child Care Wkr, 38 hrs/wk; Ott, Ann, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Ott, Amelia, CE, Child Care Wkr, 24 hrs/wk; Ottney, Perry, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Patterson, Janelle, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Peterson, Madison, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Pfremmer, Mary, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Pollock, Cynthia, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Polzin, Lauren, CE, Prog Aide, 18 hrs/wk; Porter, Jolene, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Reichert-Levasseur, Jane, ERHS, 1st Cook, 8 hrs/day, Student days; Richter, Penelope, CE, Enrich Instruct, 24 hrs/wk; Ritter, Madelene, DW, SpEd Asst I, 4.50 hrs/day, 11 days; Rumreich, Carolyn, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Saathoff, Janice, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Sailor, Bridget, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Sammis, Christopher, DSC, Summer Grounds, 8 hrs/day; Sauer, Christopher, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Scherle, Jill, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Schiltz, Kaitlin, CE, Child Care Wkr, 38 hrs/wk; Schwieters, Leah, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Sears, Alex, CE, Team Leader, 15 hrs/wk; Shaw, Lakeisha, CE, Teams/Events, 15 hrs/wk/CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Shreve, Leslie, O, 1st Cook, 6 hrs/day, Student days; Siddique, Arman, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Simon, Elizabeth, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Stanaway, Lillian, CE, Child Care Wkr, 31 hrs/wk; Steigauf, Debra, VM, 1st Cook, 6 hrs/day, Student days; Stephan, Chanda, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Stevens, Kristen, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Sweet, Hannah, CE, Child Care Wkr, 38 hrs/wk; Swiderski, Carter, CE, Child Care Wkr, 35 hrs/wk; Tan, Kayelea, DO, Conf Secretary, 8 hrs/day, 260 days; Thompson, Mary, CE, Child Care Wkr, 31 hrs/wk; Tindahl, Rachael, ZMHS, Head Cook, 8 hrs/day, Student days; Tufto, Sara, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; VanHoose, Barton, ETC, Info Tech Specialist, 8 hrs/day, 260 days; Vasquez, Dania, CE, Prog Aide, 25 hrs/wk; Verdick, Colene, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Waite, Jena, CE, Recreation Site Lead, 15 hrs/wk; Wallace, Alisa, DW, SpEd Asst I, 3.25 hrs/day, 11 days; Weidenbach, Haley, CE, Child Care Wkr, 31 hrs/wk.

approve the ISD 728 2015-17 School Administrators Collective Bargaining Agreement as presented;

approve the ISD 728 Benefits and Compensation Handbook covering Cultural Liaisons, Behavior Analysts and Specialist of American Indian Education effective 7/1/15 as presented.

approve the Activity Purpose Form for the RHS Drama Club as presented;

move the location for the 8/8 Reg School Board Mtg to the Dist Office;

approve the financial reports for Feb & March 2016;

approve the donations;

approve the April check register/wire transfers;

approve the student teaching agreement with Concordia University for the 2016-17 school yr;

adopt the resolutions relating to the termination of the probationary contracts of the teachers listed in the resolutions; these terminations are due to staffing changes for the 2016-17 school yr;

The following are terminations of the total contract with no employment remaining effective at the end of their current contract or 6/8/16, whichever occurs first: Carrie Anderson, Kathryne Arradizadeh, Jennifer Bance-Monahan, Christine Burda, Jennifer Davis, Sharon Delisle, Jodie Forrey, Brianna Graham, Amber Hedberg, Debra Helgoe, Brittany Huhta, Angela Jamieson, Jennifer Johnson, Lucretia Johnson, Laurel Kaeferlein, Joyelle Knoblach, Ginger, Kupka, Ben Mathews, Corrine Olinger, Robert Orrick, Jennifer Peterson, Dawn Pettit, Heather Roberts, Amanda Rothbauer, Jena Rutgers, Ann Sarazin, Dillon Schullo, Michael, Seiffert, Stephanie Stephen, Elizabeth Switajewski, Suzanne Terry, Andrea Tooley, Rebekah Vevle, Kellie Witzke;

adopt the resolutionsrelating to the reduction of the probationary contracts of the teachers listed in the resolutions; these reductions are due to staffing changes for the 2016-17 school yr;

The following are reductions of a portion of the teachers contracts effective at the end of their current contract or 6/8/16, whichever occurs first: Tina Kowalski .25 FTE, Gail Kowsky – .05 FTE, Betsy Ludvigson – .2 FTE, Jennifer Miller – .01 FTE;

adopt the resolution relating to the reduction of hrs of Teaching Assts as presented;

adopt the resolution relating to the termination of employment of Teaching Assts as presented;

adopt the resolution relating to the termination of employment of Lisa M. Bates as presented;

adopt the resolution relating to the termination of employment of Christine M. Gunnarson as presented;

approve the revised 2016-17 Elementary & Secondary Calendars; close open enrollment effective immediately for the 2016-17 school yr: Twin Lakes Elem – K-5; Salk Middle – 6-8, Rogers Middle – 6-8; Approved.

Farber moved/Plantenberg-Selbitschka seconded the motion to approve a request to allow students from Rogers High to travel on a Caribbean Cruise on 3/29-4/3, 2017, as presented. Approved.

Farber moved/Walter approve a request to allow students from Elk River and Zimmerman High Schools to travel to Hawaii on 4/10-17, 2017, as presented. Approved.

Farber moved/Hunt seconded the motion to adjourn the mtg at 8:16 p.m. Approved.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

December 24, 2016

636192