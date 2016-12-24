School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE WORK SESSION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
ELK RIVER, MN
7/25/2016
Chair Thompson convened the mtg at 5:30 p.m. at the Dist Office.
Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter; Others Present: Jana Hennen-Burr, Asst Supt of Educational Services; Greg Hein, Exec Dir of Business Services; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Cory Franson, Dir of Community Engagement; Kelly Stanton, Dir of Teaching and Learning; Judy Johnson, Mgr of Prevention, Safety and Grants; Londa Chambers, Admin Asst
Consultant Mary Hoelscher, Ph.D., led the board and administration in gender inclusion training related to the recent federal guidance.
The mtg ended at 7:30 p.m.
Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers
