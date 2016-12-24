School Board – ISD 728

MINUTES OF THE WORK SESSION OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

ELK RIVER, MN

6/6/2016

Chair Thompson convened the mtg at 6:05 p.m., School Dist Office.

Members Present: Sue Farber, Dan Hunt, Jamie Plantenberg-Selbitschka, Shane Steinbrecher, Holly Thompson, Tony Walter, Supt Mark Bezek; Others Present: Jana Hennen-Burr, Asst Supt of Educational Services; Greg Hein, Exec Dir of Business Services; Tim Caskey, Exec Dir of Labor Relations and Personnel Services; Joe Primus, Asst Dir of Finance; Joe Stangler, Dir of Research and Assessment; Cory Franson, Asst Dir of Comm Ed

Mr. Greg Hein, reviewed the updated 3 yr budget plan, including the 2015-16 revised budget, the 2016-17 preliminary budget and the 2017-18 budget estimates. He also reviewed the bond and levy construction budget summary.

The mtg ended at 8:55 p.m.

Minutes prepared by Londa Chambers

TONY WALTER, SCHOOL BOARD CLERK

Published in the

Star News

December 24, 2016

636184