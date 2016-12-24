Ordinances – CITY OF ZIMMERMAN

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MINNESOTA

SUMMARY ORDINANCE NO. 325 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF ZIMMERMAN, MINNESOTA ESTABLISHING 2017 CITY FEES AND CHARGES

By the enactment of this Ordinance, the City Council establishes fees and charges required by the City Code for the year 2017.

A printed copy of the entire ordinance is available for inspection by any person during the City Clerk/Treasurers regular office hours.

Approved for publication by the City Council of the City of Zimmerman, Minnesota this 19th day of December, 2016.

CITY OF ZIMMERMAN

BY: David Earenfight, Mayor

ATTEST: Kary Tillmann Clerk/Treasurer

Published in the

Star News

December 24, 2016

636189