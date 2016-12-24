Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ZIMMERMAN NOTICE OF HEARING ON IMPROVEMENT 2017 STREET & IMPROVEMENTS 3RD AVENUE SOUTH AND 2ND STREET WEST

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Zimmerman will meet in the Council Chambers of the City Hall 12980 Fremont Avenue, Zimmerman, at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017 to consider the making of street and utility improvements on 3rd Avenue South from Main Street to 2nd Street West and on 2nd Street West from Fremont Avenue to 3rd Avenue South.

The improvements will be done pursuant to Minnesota Statute 429.011 to 429.111. The area proposed to be assessed for such improvements are those properties which abut the proposed improvements. The total estimated cost of the improvement is $1,096,500. A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvements will be heard at this meeting.

In addition, there will be a Project Information Open House held at City Hall on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. Anyone wishing to obtain information and ask questions on the projects may stop in anytime during this period of time.

Kary Tillmann

City Clerk

