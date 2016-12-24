Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF NOWTHEN

COUNTY OF ANOKA

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

TAKE NOTICE, that pursuant to the requirements of Minnesota Law, a public hearing shall be held before the Nowthen CITY COUNCIL on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. at the Nowthen City Hall located at 19800 Nowthen Boulevard NW, Nowthen, Minnesota regarding the following matter:

A LAND USE PLAN AMENDMENT by owner A&B Rentals LLC and buyer Mr. John Wegner for property lying east of Nowthen Boulevard and south of Old Viking Boulevard (PIDs 21-33-25-33-0015). The request involves revision to the Citys Land Use Plan by removing the Conceptual Frontage Road alignment from Quadrant 2 (the northeast quadrant of the Viking Boulevard/Highway 47 intersection) as originally adopted as part of the Viking Boulevard Study. The Land Use Plan including the study, approved by Metropolitan Council on September 16, 2014, requires re-approval by the Metropolitan Council before the City can formally adopt the Land Use Plan Amendment. The amendment is desired to allow Mr. Wegner to develop the property without a road bisecting the parcel.

At such hearing both written and oral comments will be heard. The City Council will hold the public hearing and act on this request at their January 10, 2017 regular meeting. Contact the City of Nowthen at 763-441-1347 with any questions or concerns.

Dated: December 20, 2016

Corrie LaDoucer,

City Clerk/Treasurer

City of Nowthen

