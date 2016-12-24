Mainstreams: Tis the Season for Christmas Cheer

< >

Nativity scene held at Christ Church: Mary and Joseph, played by Kaylee Fenner and Noah Meyer, held baby Jesus wrapped in strips of cloth as part of the manger scene at Christ Lutheran Church on Dec. 20 in Otsego. Angels were played by Peggy Sevre and Maggie Sevre. Kings were played by Kevin Kemna, Chad Sevre and David Johnson. Shepherds were played by Randy Lohse, Allan Kemna and Joey Kemna. There was even a live donkey, owned by Jamie Ebner, who hung out in the shadows of the scene.