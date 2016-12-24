Community & People

Mainstreams: Tis the Season for Christmas Cheer

By

Holiday happenings abound in Elk River area this time of year.

Photos by Erik Jacobson

Nativity scene held at Christ Church: Mary and Joseph, played by Kaylee Fenner and Noah Meyer, held baby Jesus wrapped in strips of cloth as part of the manger scene at Christ Lutheran Church on Dec. 20 in Otsego. Angels were played by Peggy Sevre and Maggie Sevre. Kings were played by Kevin Kemna, Chad Sevre and David Johnson. Shepherds were played by Randy Lohse, Allan Kemna and Joey Kemna. There was even a live donkey, owned by Jamie Ebner, who hung out in the shadows of the scene. Holiday Classics on Ice: Members of the Elk River Figure Skating Club performed holiday classics on ice on Dec. 18 at the Elk River Ice Arena. The free event collected nonperishable food items for Community Aid Elk River. Junior club members provided some of the cutest moments. Varvara Lastrebova and Kelly Crocker donned elf attire for their routine together. Carissa Edman, Hannah Boese and Maria Manley were dressed in glittery gold outfits to make their routine sparkle. Elk choir adds special note to season: Among the options for hearing beautiful music this holiday season was an Elk River High School Choral Arts Concert on Dec. 20 at Elk River High School. Nutcracker amazes Zabee Theater audiences: Arolyn Williams and Christopher Sellars, from Ballet West (Utah), performed the “Grand Pas de Deux” in “The Nutcracker” presented Dec. 9-11 by the North Ballet Youth Company at Zabee Theater in Elk River High School. Even Santa laces up skates: Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance at the Elk River Ice Arena. He skated with children and had a chance to get some gift ideas.
