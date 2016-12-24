Elks hold their own against top-10 teams

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

Saturday, Dec. 17, marked the beginning of a week that would truly test the Elk River girls hockey team. They would go up against against three teams ranked in the top-10 in the state of Minnesota – Centennial (7), Blaine (6) and Forest Lake (10).

The Elks would travel to Centennial on the 17th and come away with a 3-2 win. Centennial struck first in the first period, but the Elks would respond at the 13:00 mark to tie it up at one a piece. Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second period, but Centennial scored about seven minutes into the final period of play. Andrea Westgaard and the Elks showed plenty of reserve during a three-game stretch where they faced top-10 teams. (Photo by Sam Herder)

The tides had turned. Time was running out and the Elks needed a goal in a big way. That’s when senior captain Andrea Westgaard took a pass from Reilly Springman and beat Centennial’s goalie to tie it up. Then, about two and a half minutes after that, fellow senior captain Kennedi Mitchell scored her second of the night to give her team the lead, and the win.

It was a big win for the Elks, who had struggled against top-10 opponents earlier in the season, but they didn’t have time to celebrate as they took on Blaine just three days later.

It was another road game for the Elks, and once again they found themselves trailing. Blaine held a 1-0 lead late into the second period before Shae-Elle McLean was able to tally a goal at the 11:42 mark to tie things up. Both teams would be held scoreless in the final period of regulation, which meant the game was heading into overtime.

Blaine got the first shot off, but Elks goaltender Megan Jung stood strong and made the save. The Elks offense then took the puck, drove into the offensive zone and dropped it back to Mitchell, who was able to bury her second game winner in as many games.

“Kennedi Mitchell scored the game winner against Centennial and Blaine,” head coach Dale Sager said. “Coming into the season she had under five career goals, and she picked up three in two games.”

The end of this tough stretch was insight for the Elks, only Forest Lake stood in the way. It was a bit of a trap game for them, though, as it was at home, Forest Lake was not as highly ranked as the two teams they just faced, and they had a week-long break coming up afterwards.

Their minds may have been elsewhere to start the game, as they found themselves trailing 2-0 early in the second period, but the girls never panicked. They stayed calm, continued to play their style of hockey, and rebounded with two goals of their own in the second period to tie the game.

“(Thursday) night, we never panicked when we were down 2-0 and the kids just stayed focused and composed, and were able to fight back,” Sager said. “Things like that are priceless when it comes to building towards the end of the year and getting help from everybody.”

But the game was not done. Forest Lake regained the lead, scoring less than two minutes into the third period. Things were starting to look bleak for the home team, but Raelyn Korinek was able to beat the opposing goalie just after the three-minute mark to tie the game 3-3, and that’s how it would stay as the clock ticked down to zero.

For the second game in a row, the Elks would head into overtime. The results were much the same this time around, as McLean was able to find the back of the net 7:40 into overtime, securing the win for the Elks.

“In all three games we trailed,” Sager began. “We were down 2-0 (Thursday) night, we were down 1-0 to Blaine and we were down 2-1 to Centennial and in all three of them we came back. That speaks volumes about the girls, that they never panicked and just went out, kept playing hockey, chipped away at the leads and were able to come out with victories.”

As perviously mentioned, the Elks now have a week-long break before they return to action, but they will have another tough test when they do return to the rink. They will play Mounds View on Thursday, Dec. 29, in the first round of the Kaposia Classic. If they are able to win that game, they could see No. 5 ranked Hill Murray in the second round, a game that will once again test the girls, but they have shown good resolve as of late and should be ready.