County – SHERBURNE COUNTY REGIONAL RAIL AUTHORITY MEETING MINUTES NOVEMBER 15, 2016

The Regional Rail Authority of Sherburne County met in regular session on November 15, 2016 at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, Minnesota, with all Commissioners present. Call to order was at 9:28 a.m.

Schmiesing/Riebel unanimous to approve the Regional Rail Authority Meeting Minutes of September 6, 2016 as presented.

Andrew Witter, Public Works Director/County Engineer, introduced Ed Petrie and Anthony Hebert from Metropolitan Council. Mr. Hebert provided information about on-time performance, Positive Train Control and community outreach events that were held at the various stations in the corridor. Mr. Petrie provided information on a question from Commission Riebel concerning fares; specifically people riding the train and not paying the fare. Mr. Petrie stated that Metropolitan Council does have a police presence at Target Field and they do check tickets and he reviewed the procedure if someone is found to be riding without a ticket. Mr. Petrie stated that many of the fare products are pre-paid. He assured the Board that he would bring their concerns to Metropolitan Council Police. Mr. Petrie provided an update on 2015 Final Results, 2016 Forecast, 2017 Annual Budget, and Ridership information.

Andrew Witter, Public Works Director/County Engineer, was present to discuss approval of the Subordinate Funding Agreement with Metropolitan Council for the Northstar Corridor Commuter Rail Line. Riebel/Leonard unanimous to approve the 2017 Subordinate Funding Agreement (on file in the Public Works Department) with Metropolitan Council. The agreement addresses quarterly payments for the Northstar operations in 2017.

