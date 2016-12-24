County – SHERBURNE COUNTY REGIONAL RAIL AUTHORITY ANNUAL MEETING MINUTES SEPTEMBER 6, 2016

The Regional Rail Authority of Sherburne County met in regular session on September 6, 2016 at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, Minnesota, with all Commissioners present. Call to order was at 9:08 a.m.

The RRA Meeting Agenda for September 6, 2016 was approved by consensus.

Riebel/Anderson unanimous to approve the Regional Rail Authority Meeting Minutes of January 5, 2016 as presented.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, was present to request approval of a resolution to certify the 2017 Preliminary Regional Rail Levy. Schmiesing/Anderson unanimous to approve Resolution #090616-RRA-42 certifying the Preliminary 2017 Regional Rail Levy in the amount of $1,460,292.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, was present to discuss Northstar Link Commuter Bus Service Capital Purchases. Schmiesing/Leonard unanimous to approve the NCDA Executive Committee recommendation to purchase a total of five replacement buses for the Northstar Commuter Bus Link. Of the estimated $3 million in total capital costs for the buses, Sherburne Countys share is not to exceed $188,000 to be expended from Rail Authority reserve funds.

Steve Taylor, County Administrator

Published in the

Star News

December 24, 2016

636757