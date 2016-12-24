County – SHERBURNE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

December 13, 2016

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on December 13, 2016, at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, Minnesota with all Commissioners present. Call to order by the Chair was at 9:00 a.m. followed by a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

Leonard/Anderson unanimous to approve the agenda for December 13, 2016 as presented.

Riebel/Schmiesing unanimous to approve the Consent Agenda as follows:

a) Approve the Regular Board Meeting Minutes of November 15, 2016 as presented.

b) Approve the County Board Workshop Meeting Minutes of November 15, 2016 as presented.

c) Approve Resolution #121316-AD-1748 setting the 2017 Mileage Reimbursement Rate at the current rate slowed by the IRS. The mileage reimbursement rate applies to all County Officials, employees, and to members of all County approved committees, commissions, and/or authorities.

d) Approve Resolution #121316-AD-1749 setting the amount authorized for meal reimbursement for 2017. Meal reimbursement must not include reimbursement for non-intoxicating or intoxicating liquor of any type and shall be limited to the daily amount not to exceed $30.00 (combined breakfast, lunch and dinner meals) for in-state travel and not to exceed $35.00 (combined breakfast, lunch and dinner meals) for out-of-state travel, effective January 1, 2017 December 31, 2017.

e) Approve the Minnesota Lawful Gambling LG214 Premises Permit Renewal for Monticello Lions Club at KJs Refuge, 26211 184th St. NW, Big Lake, MN 55309 (Orrock Township) noting this is the yearly report for the Sherburne County Ordinance.

f) Minnesota Lawful Gambling LG214 Premises Permit Renewal for Clear Lake Lions at Kinitskis Bar and Grill, 4184 105th Ave. SE, Clear Lake, MN 55319 (Palmer Township) noting this is the yearly report for the Sherburne County Ordinance.

g) Approve the On-Sale with Sunday Liquor License for Finish Line Cafe; for new applicant/owner contingent upon successful sale and closing of the property and license is also contingent on state approval once new ownership has taken place.

h) Approve the 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor License Application for Del-Tone/Luth Gun Club in Haven Township for the period of January 1, 2017 December 31, 2017.

i) Approve Tobacco License application for new owner of Sand Dune Stop with completed application approve and authorize Auditor/Treasurers signature on license; (pending background check and approvals from County Sheriff, County Attorney, Health & Human Services). License period is December 14, 2016 June 30, 2017.

j) Authorization final payout of 2016 warrants on 12/31/2016 including Public Works and Health and Human Services.

k) Accept the October 2016 Auditor/Treasurer Report as presented.

l) Authorization to issue checks to eligible parties for Tax Rebate Financing according to the agreements on file to: Provo Enterprises LLS (Alliance Machine), Tom E. and I. Rikki Bauer (Medical Extrusion); UMA Precision Machining, Inc.; Inline Packaging LLC; Wisconsin Label Corp (moved from property 6/30/16, so receiving rebate of first half of 2016 taxes only); Envision Company LLC (Sportech payment made to Economic Development Authority of Elk River); OBrien Holdings, LLC (Crystal Distribution); Bank of Elk River (Improvement only); Mowry Properties, LLC (Metal Craft); S & B LLC (Biomatrix, Inc. new in 2016).

m) Approve to renew Service Contracts with Doug Bosaker and Nate Parker to facilitate adult and juvenile Cognitive Restructuring, Thinking for a Change (T4C), and Driving With Care (DWC) Level 1 and 2 Programs in 2017.

n) Approve Community Corrections 2017 Interim Comprehensive Plan as presented, noting the Community Corrections Advisory Board has reviewed and approved the plan.

o) Approve appointments of the following individuals to serve two-year terms on the Community Corrections Advisory Board: Citizen: Kenneth Asangwe, John Barr; Corrections: Deb Anderson, DOC District Supervisor, J. Hancuch, Director, Sherburne County Community Corrections; Education: Mark Kolbinger, Assistant Principal, Becker High School; Judiciary: Honorable Mary Yunker, Judge, 10th Judicial District; Law Enforcement: Joel Brott, Sherburne County Sheriff, Don Starry, Chief Deputy (alternate); Prosecution: Sam Wertheimer, Chief Deputy, Kathy Heaney, Sherburne County Attorney (alternate); Public Defense: Lisa Hallberg, Chief Managing Attorney; Social Services: Mary Jo Cobb, Director, Sherburne County HHS, Amanda Larson, Administrative Supervisor (alternate).

p) Approve Service Agreements (on file in Community Corrections) with Dr. Peuschold and Dr. Aiken to complete court ordered juvenile evaluations.

q) Approve Resolution to apply a special assessment to the property located at 13982 Industry Avenue in Becker, MN (PIN: 60-414-0160) as part of the Property Assessed Clean Energy Program (PACE).

r) Accept the 2017 Family Group Decision Making Grant Award in the amount of $31,784.

s) Approve the 2017 Purchase of Service Agreement with Tri-County Action Program, Inc. to provide Ride Coordination and Transportation services in the amount not to exceed $35,000.

t) Approve the 2017 State of Minnesota-County Child Support Program Interagency Cooperative Agreement (on file in the Health & Human Services Department).

u) Approve and accept the final contract payment on 2016 Pavement Marking Project on various Sherburne County Roads and authorize the final payment to AAA Striping Service Co. in the amount of $13,408.20, Project Number: CP 71-PM-016.

v) Approve and accept the final contract payment for the County State Aid Highway 11 Reconditioning from CSAH 24 to CSAH 4 and authorize the final payment to Knife River Corporation in the amount of $63,439.46, Project Number: CP 71-611-015.

w) Approve the transfer of $210,540.00 from County State Aid Municipal Construction into County State Aid Regular Construction as per Resolution.

x) Approve 2017 Appointments to the Sherburne County Planning Advisory Commission for three year terms as follows: Livonia Township: Lila Spencer primary member, and Todd Maloney alternate member.

y) Approve and support the County 2016 Radiological Emergency Preparedness Plan (on file in the Sheriffs Department).

z) Approve acceptance of the 2016 Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) Grant that was awarded to the Emergency Services Department in the amount of $54,300.00. This includes any out-of-state travel on behalf of the UASI Grant approved conference, trainings, and approved equipment purchases allowed under the UASI Grant. Grant revenues to be put into account 01-281-289-2016-5392 and grant expenses into account 01-281-289-2016-XXXX (depending on what is purchased).

aa) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid November 7, 2016 in the amount of $10,373,029.62.

bb) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid November 11, 2016 in the amount of $700,837.53.

cc) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid November 14, 2016 in the amount of $6,136.25.

dd) Accept payment of Health & Human Services Warrants paid November 17, 2016 in the amount of $21,986.83.

ee) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid November 18, 2016 in the amount of $96,633.41.

ff) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid November 18, 2016 in the amount of $278,713.42.

gg) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid November 21, 2016 in the amount of $92.93.

hh) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid November 21, 2016 in the amount of $327,543.80.

ii) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid November 25, 2016 in the amount of $1,406,534.99.

jj) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid November 28, 2016 in the amount of $6,178.00.

kk) Accept payment of Manual Warrants/Voids/Corrections paid November 28, 2016 in the amount of $547,723.35.

ll) Accept payment of Health and Human Services Warrants paid November 29, 2016 in the amount of $4,672.8.7

mm) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid December 1, 2016 in the amount of $7,224,691.28.

nn) Accept payment of Commissioner Warrants paid December 2, 2016 in the amount of $699,830.51.

oo) Accept payment of Health and Human Services Warrants paid December 2, 2016 in the amount of $16,394.13.

pp) Approve by Board Resolution to Commit Fund Balance in accordance with GASB #54.

qq) Approve the reappointment of Betsy Wergin to serve on the Sherburne County Personnel Board of Appeals as required by Minnesota Statute 375.65 for the term of October 13, 2016 to October 13, 2019.

rr) Approve the Collective Bargaining Agreement with MN Public Employees Association Sheriffs Office Administrative Support Unit for the term of January 1, 2016 through December 31, 2018 as recommended by the Negotiating Committee and authorize the Chair to execute the contract.

The Board of Commissioners presented longevity awards to County employees for years of service to Sherburne County. The County Board expressed their gratitude to the employees for their hard work and dedication to the County. The following employees received longevity awards for employment with Sherburne County:

ADMINISTRATION

15 Years Chrissy Kent

AUDITOR/TREASURER

5 Years Nicole Stegner

10 Years Heather Lemieux

15 Years Arlene Schmitcke

ATTORNEY

10 Years Jennifer Pim

COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS

5 Years Corey Mabis

20 Years Mary Massmann

Bobbie Shafer

HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES

5 Years Amy Dahl

Mitch Fennell

Paula Grams

Emily Pesta

10 Years Melissa Anderson

Jodie Dhooge

Marcy Mears

Beth OBrien

15 Years Corey Bertram

Deb Elsner

20 Years Deb Sackett

25 Years Joleen Anderson

30 Years LaRae Gravley

I.T.

10 Years Alex Bachman

PUBLIC WORKS

20 Years Mark Trushenski

RECORDER

15 Years Lana Anderson

Lola Reed

SHERIFF

5 Years Amy Kahler

10 Years Russell Denny

Debra Garrison

Danielle Gessell

Jacqueline Hernandez

Joshua Hover

Rochelle Johnson

Joshua Krueger

Rhonda Mackereth

Jami Neyssen

John Reich

Jo Richmond

15 Years Laura Anderson

Carol Dierkes

Heather Haller

Karlene Milless

Kathi Moore

Matthew Paumen

Trisha Sanford

Michael Wells

20 Years Bonnie Behl

Joel Brott

25 Years Dan Andren

Chad Johnson

40 Years Diana Dvoracek

PLANNING & ZONING

10 Years David Katzner

Commissioner Expense Claims: Anderson/Riebel unanimous to approve expense claims submitted by Commissioners as follows, with the stipulation that each Commissioner abstains from approving his/her own claim: Commissioner Anderson $200.00; Commissioner Riebel $290.18; Commissioner Leonard $503.80.

Open Forum: Zimmerman Mayor, Dave Earenfight, was present to thank the County Commissioners, especially Commissioner Leonard and Commissioner Anderson, for their help with various projects in the City of Zimmerman. He noted that representatives from Livonia Township were also present to show their support.

Nancy Riddle, Planning and Zoning Administrator, was present to discuss the request for a Conditional Use Permit for a Personal Storage Structure. Leonard/Riebel unanimous to approve a Conditional Use Permit for a Personal Storage Structure, Legal Description: NW 1-4 of NW 1-4 with exceptions (full legal on file) Sec 7, Twp 35, Re 27, 46.67 acres, Blue Hill Township, General Rural District, as requested by Adam Hoppe, as recommended by the Planning Commission with the following conditions:

1. The applicant must receive an approved building permit before beginning construction of the Personal Storage Structure.

2. The applicant must locate the building in the approximate location shown on the Site Plan and it is his responsibility to ensure wetlands are not impacted by the proposed location. Please contact staff to set up an inspection to verify no wetland is impacted.

3. Personal Storage structures will be limited to personal use and cannot be used for any business operation.

4. The maximum height of the structure is 25 feet from the ground to the peak.

5. The size and location of the Personal Storage Structure should not impede the placement of a future home, primary or secondary septic system.

6. No plumbing or floor drains shall be allowed.

7. The Findings of Fact in Sec 18, Subd 5 Item 3 of the Zoning Ordinance have been made.

Nancy Riddle, Planning and Zoning Administrator, was present to discuss the request for an Interim Use Permit (I.U.P.) for a business selling vehicles, boats or farm equipment. Riebel/Schmiesing unanimous to approve an Interim Use Permit for a business selling vehicles, boats or farm equipment, Property address: 19640 200th Ave. NW, Big Lake, Legal Description: Lot 1 Block 1 Spankys Corner Second Addition, 4.60 acres, Commercial District and within the Natural Environment Shoreland District of Beulah Pond 710104, as requested by North Line/John Louiselle (Property owners are Eric & Lori Peterson), as recommended by the Planning Commission with the following conditions:

1. The applicant shall operate the business as described in the September 14, 2016 submission

2. The applicant shall obtain a Motor Vehicle Dealer license before selling any vehicles.

3. The applicant shall not allow any vehicle to be parked on any parking or driveway setback, which is ten (10) feet from the front, side and rear lot lines.

4. A sign permit is required and signage shall conform to Section 17, Subdivision 1 of the Sherburne County Zoning Ordinance

5. The Findings of Fact in Sec 18, Subd 6 Item 4 of the Zoning Ordinance have been made.

Nancy Riddle, Planning and Zoning Administrator, was present to discuss appointments to the Board of Adjustment. Riebel/Leonard unanimous to reappoint Roger Nelson as a primary member on the Board of Adjustment for a three year term. Riebel/Anderson to appoint Bryan Adams as a primary member on the Board of Adjustment for a three year term. Motion failed on a vote of four nay and one aye. Schmiesing/Leonard unanimous to reappoint Roger Johnson as a primary member on the Board of Adjustment for a three year term.

Andrew Witter, Public Works Director/County Engineer, was present to discuss entering into a Contract for Services with the Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District for a matching grant. Leonard/Anderson unanimous to approve the Contract for Services (on file in the Public Works Department) with the Sherburne Soil and Water Conservation District for a matching grant.

Andrew Witter, Public Works Director/County Engineer, was present to acknowledge receipt of the 2016 MnDOT Merit Award for Bituminous Paving. MnDOT selects bituminous paving projects worthy of paving awards throughout the State of MN. This year Sherburne County and our CSAH 11 project (CP 071-611-015) was selected for this award in the Locally Funded County Road Category. Brian Lord and Brak Brakken, Public Works staff, were present and recognized for their work on the project.

Doug Wild, BWBR, Patrick Sims, A&P, and Steve Taylor, County Administrator, were present to recommend award of Bid Package #2 bids (rebid). Doug Wild provided information on the elevator specs. Pat Sims provided information on the bids. Leonard/Schmiesing unanimous to approve the recommendation to award a Contract for Bid Package #2 (rebid) as follows: 1) Work Scope #014A Passenger Elevator for $1,560,540. 2) Authorize the County Administrator signature authority to approve Bid Package #2 construction contracts on behalf of the County.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, was present to discuss the 2017 County Board Meeting Schedule. Leonard/Anderson unanimous to approve the County Board Meeting Schedule for 2017 as follows:

First Tuesday of every month starting at 9:00 a.m.

Wednesday after the first Tuesday starting at 9:00 a.m. for Workshop Sessions

Third Tuesday of every month starting at 9:00 a.m.

with the exceptions of March, June, July, October and December. In the months of March, June, October and December, the Board Meetings will be held the second Tuesday and third Tuesday of the month and Workshop Meetings will be the second Wednesday (following the second Tuesday) of the month. In the Month of July, there will be one Board Meeting on the second Tuesday, and one Workshop Meeting on the second Wednesday. Approved Board Meeting schedule is on file in the County Administration Office, posted in the Government Center lobby, and posted on the County website.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, was present to request adoption of the 2017 Regional Rail Levy. Leonard/Schmiesing unanimous to approve Resolution #121316-AD-1750 for 2017 Regional Rail Levy in the amount of $1,460,292.00, which is a 10% reduction from the 2016 levy.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, was present to request approval of the 2017 Budget. Leonard/Anderson to approve Resolution #121316-AD-1751 adopting the 2017 Budget for Sherburne County. Roll Call: Leonard, aye; Riebel, nay; Anderson, aye; Schmiesing, aye; Petersen, aye. Motion carried.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, was present to request approval of a Resolution Certifying the 2017 Levy. Leonard/Schmiesing to approve Resolution #121316-AD-1752 to adopt the 2017 operating and capital improvement budget and certify the 2017 property tax levy to the County Auditor/Treasurer in the amount of $44,482,537.00, which is a 3.65% increase from the 2016 levy. Roll call: Leonard, aye; Riebel, nay; Anderson, aye; Schmiesing, aye; Petersen, aye. Motion carried.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, was present to request approval of the 2017 non-levy budgets. Anderson/Schmiesing unanimous to approve the 2017 non-levied budgets as presented.

Tammy Bigelow, Human Resources Director, was present to report on the County Administrator 2016 Performance Evaluation Summary. Leonard/Anderson unanimous to approve the rating of Exceeds Standards for the performance evaluation conducted by the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners for County Administrator Steve Taylor for the period of November 4, 2015 November 4, 2016.

Claims approved through warrants, resolutions, or contracts, totaling the following amounts, were paid as follows:

November 7, 2016

$ 1,862,002.21 Commissioner of Revenue

$ 1,829,448.58 Ind School Dist 727

$ 2,201,443.88 Treas, Ind School Dist 726

$ 3,941,312.19 Treas, Ind School Dist 728

$ 533,451.26 Treas, Ind School Dist 742

$ 5,371.50 4 payments less than 2,000

November 11, 2016

$ 359,560.03 General Revenue Fund

$ 240,787.84 Public Works Fund

$ 1,020.00 Law Library Fund

$ 3,021.67 Solid Waste Fund

$ 19,326.99 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 241.94 Sherco Regional Rail Authority

$ 3,817.50 Capital Proj 2008-Government

$ 16,589.82 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 34, 463.64 Agency Collections

$ 21,995.32 Taxes & Penalties Fund

$ 12.78 Northstar Corridor Development

November 14, 2016

$ 6,136.25 Agency Collections

November 17, 2016

$ 21,743.83 Human Service Fund

$ 243.00 Agency Collections

November 18, 2016

$ 86,477.71 General Revenue Fund

$ 2,758.84 Public Works Fund

$ 1,767.13 Human Service Fund

$ 385.50 Solid Waste Fund

$ 4,191.12 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 1,053.11 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

November 18, 2016

$ 130,148.47 General Revenue Fund

$ 7,450.79 Public Works Fund

$ 840.00 Law Library Fund

$ 1,974.50 Solid Waste Fund

$ 29,034.24 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 153.38 Sherco Regional Rail Authority

$ 4,035.50 Capital Proj 2008 – Government

$ 96,475.89 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 6,230.67 Agency Collections

$ 2,369.98 Taxes & Penalties Fund

November 21, 2016

$ 92.93 General Revenue Fund

November 21, 2016

$ 327,543.80 Agency Collections

November 25, 2016

$ 66,514.30 General Revenue Fund

$ 214,702.46 Public Works Fund

$ 171.76 Human Service Fund

$ 143.12 County Ditch Fund

$ 2,017.79 Law Library Fund

$ 253.06 Solid Waste Fund

$ 28,925.87 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 251,632.00 Sherco Regional Rail Authority

$ 326,375.75 Capital Proj 2008 Government

$ 22,803.01 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 484,628.33 Agency Collections

$ 8,367.54 Taxes & Penalties Fund

November 28, 2016

$ 2,120.00 General Revenue Fund

$ 4,058.00 Agency Collections

November 28, 2016

$ 547,723.35 Capital Proj 2008-Government

November 29, 2016

$ 365.52 OBO 4Imprint

$ 322.94 OBO Amazon

$ 300.00 OBO Cub Foods

$ 600.00 OBO Holiday Station Store

$ 1,468.85 OBO Innovative

$ 425.00 OBO NADA

$ 320.39 OBO Target

$ 870.17 9 payments less than $300

December 1, 2016

$ 31,266.85 Metropolitan Transit Fund

$ 488,899.44 HRA & Economic Dev. Fund

$ 342.64 Hospital District Collections

$ 937.24 Agency Collections

$ 21,790.12 School Districts Collections

$ 6,681,454.99 Towns & Cities Collections

December 2, 2016

$ 150,890.18 General Revenue Fund

$ 464,065.76 Public Works Fund

$ 6,693.69 Law Library Fund

$ 2,329.98 Solid Waste Fund

$ 18,304.26 Jail Commissary Fund

$ 11,430.46 Capital Proj 2008-Government

$ 24,453.92 Justice Center Enterprise Fund

$ 21,612.78 Agency Collections

$ 49.48 Taxes & Penalties Fund

December 2, 2016

$ 16,394.13 Human Service Fund

Steve Taylor, Administrator

CONTINUED…

