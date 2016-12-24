County – SHERBURNE COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS WORKSHOP MEETING MINUTES

DECEMBER 13, 2016

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners met in a Workshop Session on December 13, 2016 at the Sherburne County Government Center in the City of Elk River, MN with all Commissioners present. Call to order by the Chair was at 11:01 a.m.

Steve Taylor, Administrator, presented information on a proposed Telework Policy. The policy has been reviewed and recommended by the Department Head Committee and is being presented for discussion and review. Mr. Taylor noted that with cell phones and Ipads, work is becoming increasingly more mobile; also, the County is looking at increasing efficiency. The Health and Human Services Department already has telecommuters; if they did not have this work option, the County would need to find room for about 30 staff members. This policy is written very broadly with the intent that individual departments can develop their own procedures within the policy. Teleworking is not an entitlement; it is managements prerogative to establish the positions/staff eligible. It will also be managements responsibility to assure the policy/procedures are being followed. Information Technology has protection in place for security, firewalls, and encryption software. The Board discussed the benefits and noted that it will come down to accountability, management and evaluation. The Policy will be presented to the Board on December 20th for consideration of approval.

