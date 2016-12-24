Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – SHERBURNE COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER EXPANSION AND REMODEL

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

13880 BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE NW ELK RIVER, MINNESOTA 55330

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that Sherburne County, will receive sealed Bids at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive, Elk River, Minnesota 55330, for Sherburne County Government Center Expansion and Remodel, Bid Package #3 until 2:00 pm CDT, Tuesday, January 31st 2017 for the purpose of furnishing all materials, labor, equipment and skill required for the construction of the above said project.

Sealed Bids shall be mailed or delivered to the Sherburne County Government Center no later than 2:00 pm CDT, Tuesday, January 31st 2017. Bids received will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after the close of bids will not be accepted and returned to the Bidder. No oral, telephonic or electronically submitted proposals or modifications will be considered.

Pre-Bid Meeting #1 will be held on Thursday, January 12th 2017 @ 2:00 pm at the Sherburne County Government Center. Pre-Bid Meeting #2 will be held on Tuesday, January 17th 2017 @ 2:00 pm at the Sherburne County Government Center. Attendance at one (1) of the pre-bid meetings is mandatory for Work Scope #02A, Work Scope #21A, Work Scope #22A and Work Scope #26B.

The Construction Manager, Architect, Engineer and/or Owner will review the bidding procedures, Bidding Documents and other conditions with interested Bidders and answer questions.

The Sherburne County Government Center Expansion and Remodel, Bid Package #3 will include bidding the below work scopes.

Bid Package #3 Work Scopes Bidding:

Work Scope #02A Selective Demolition

Work Scope #04A Masonry

Work Scope #05C Miscellaneous Metals Supply

Work Scope #05D Miscellaneous Metals Install

Work Scope #06A Carpentry

Work Scope #07A Roofing

Work Scope #07B Metal Panels

Work Scope #07C Joint Sealants

Work Scope #08A Overhead and Coiling Doors

Work Scope #08B Aluminum Doors, Windows, Curtain Wall and Glazing

Work Scope #09A Drywall and Framing

Work Scope #09B Tile

Work Scope #09C Suspended Ceilings

Work Scope #09D Carpet and Resilient Flooring

Work Scope #09E Terrazzo

Work Scope #09F Painting and Finishing

Work Scope #11A Detention Equipment

Work Scope #12A Window Treatments

Work Scope #21A Fire Protection

Work Scope #22A – Mechanical

Work Scope #26B Electrical, Communications and Security

Work Scope #32C Landscaping and Irrigation

Work Scope #32D Site Fencing

All bids shall be contained in a sealed envelope plainly marked showing that such envelope contains a Bid for the Project, prepared in accordance to Section 00 21 13 Instructions to Bidders.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a bid security in the form of a bid bond, certified check or cashiers check, in a sum equal to five percent (5%) of the maximum bid price, executed by the Bidder as principle and by surety company authorized to do business in the State of Minnesota, payable to Sherburne County, conditioned that if the principles bid be accepted and the contract awarded to the Bidder, the Bidder will within ten (10) days after Notice of Award has been executed, will execute and effect a contract in accordance with the terms of the Bidders bid and a contractors bond as required by law and regulations.

The bid security of the two lowest bidders will be retained until the Notice of Award has been executed, but no longer than ninety (90) days. The bid security is a guarantee that the Bidder will enter into a contract for the work described within the Bidding and Contract Documents. Countersignature of a bid bond is not required under this section.

Successful Bidders will be required to furnish a Contract Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the Contract.

No Bids may be read or considered if it does not fully comply with the requirements of this Advertisement for Bids and any Bids received that are deficient with the requirements of this section will be resealed and returned to the Bidder immediately.

Bids will be awarded on the basis of the lowest, responsible and responsive Bidder as determined most favorable to Sherburne Countys best interest. Sherburne County, reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive any informality in any Bid, and to hold all Bids for a period of ninety (90) days from the date of opening Bids.

Plans and specifications will be available on or after January 5th 2017. Plans and specifications can be seen and examined at the following locations and websites; the Sherburne Countys website, the office of the Construction Manager, the Minnesota Builders Exchange; the St. Cloud Builders Exchange, the Mid Minnesota Builders Exchange, Construction Market Data website and BidClerk website.

Bidders can procure plans and specifications electronically thru the Construction Managers bid document website listed below:

http://tinyurl.com/hqdeg5c

All questions regarding the project shall be directed to:

Patrick Sims

Senior Preconstruction Manager

Adolfson & Peterson Construction

952-607-4663

[email protected]

Dated this Thursday, December 15th, 2016.

Published in the

Star News

December 24, 31, 2016, January 7, 14, 2017

