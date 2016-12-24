Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – Elk River

Public Schools

815 Highway 10

Elk River, MN 55330

The Board of Education, Elk River Public School District #728, will receive sealed proposals on the following Group Health and Welfare Benefits: Medical Insurance Plans

Until 10:00 A.M. on January 13, 2017, at Elk River Public Schools 815 Highway 10, Elk River, 55330

Copies of the Request for Proposal, existing labor management agreements, and existing contracts are available free of charge at OneDigital, 2860 Vicksburg Lane N. Plymouth, MN 55447. Proposals should be addressed to Sharon Hanegraaf, Elk River Public Schools, and the envelope clearly marked to indicate the contents.

No Vendor may withdraw his/her proposal within thirty (30) days after date of opening proposals without the consent of the Board of Education.

Elk River Public Schools reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities in bidding. Elk River Public Schools reserves the right to select the proposal which best meets the needs of the Elk River Public Schools pursuant to M.S. 471.6161.

