Ice jams believed to be flooding culprit

Officials continue to monitor and provide source of sandbags

A flood warning remained in effect along the Elk and Mississippi rivers this week in Elk River. Submitted photo

Emergency management officials are paying close attention to a flood warning issued on Dec. 15. Elk River has already experienced some flooding.

The National Weather Service, in consultation with local and county emergency management officials, issued the flood warning on Dec. 15 for portions of Elk River.

Localized flooding was found in some low-lying areas along the Elk River, including Yankton Street Northwest, Waco Street Northwest and 189th Lane Northwest.

Yankton Street was closed to through traffic north of Highway 10 with access being allowed from 187th Avenue Northwest.

The city activated part of its Emergency Operations Center.

City, county and state officials continue to monitor high water levels stemming from ice jams caused by extreme cold weather and higher than normal precipitation.

Residents and motorists are advised to use caution in the area.

“Do not drive through any flooded area,” Elk River Fire Chief T. John Cunningham said.

Residents and businesses along the rivers have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect private property based on forecasts, past experience and visual observations of conditions.

Sandbags can be picked up at City Hall (13065 Orono Parkway) during normal business hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Photo identification displaying an Elk River address is required to pick up sandbags. Business representatives must bring written proof of address, such as a utility bill.

Each individual addressed city of Elk River residential household or business may pick up 50 sandbags at no cost. Additional bundles of 50 bags each can be purchased for $15.