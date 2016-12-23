Fire destroys Elk River home just days before Christmas

An Elk River family has lost their home just days before Christmas in a Dec. 22 fire that started in a garage. At 8:57 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2016, the Elk River Fire Department was dispatched to a residential building fire on the 12600 block of 208th Street NW in Elk River.

The fire caused extensive damage to the home. All of the occupants were able to safely evacuate the structure and there were no injuries, according to Elk River Fire Chief John Cunningham.

Firefighters from Elk River, Zimmerman/Livonia, Baldwin, and Big Lake were on-scene until 1:30 a.m. extinguishing the fire. An engine company from the Ramsey Fire Department relocated to Elk River to provide coverage during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.