Elks honor their No. 1 fan in River Battle victory

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

As fans arrived for the annual River Battle between Elk River and Rogers, a familiar face was sitting in the front row supporting the junior varsity Elks basketball team before the varsity team stepped onto the court.

Fae Jacobs—just eight days away from age 90—sat in her regular spot, with her Elk River sweatshirt and proudly displaying her No. 1 fan badge. Kelsie Cox gives a fist bump to Fae Jacobs prior to the Elks game on Thursday night. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

The Elks girls’ basketball team beat the Royals in the first game of the River Battle doubleheader on Thursday night by a score of 69-51. The Elks girls have beat the Royals in every River Battle game since 2009, but that wasn’t the story of the night.

The night was all about Fae.

“With alumni night, with Fae’s birthday, and then of course with the River Battle, there were a lot of things that had the girls motivated to play,” Elks head coach Jeremy Digiovanni said.

The Elks jumped off to 16-0 lead in Thursday night’s victory, not allowing the Royals to score a basket until almost eight minutes into the first half. After Royals guard Allison Dahlgren finally put points on the board for Rogers to make it 16-2, the two teams played more evenly the rest of the half. Greg Amundson—coaching in his first game for the Royals—subbed in played frequently, allowing for some transition baskets that cut into the Elks lead. At halftime, the Elks led by a 31-20 score.

That’s when the festivities stated at Elk River High School.

After a brief introduction of Elks girls’ alumni, the microphone was handed over the former Elk River Activities Director John Barth, who then called Jacobs to stand up and be honored in front of the Elk River crowd.

“It’s unbelievable,” Digiovanni said. “The community gets behind all of our sports very well. That’s something that is unique in a bigger school like Elk River.”

Jacobs and her two friends Gwen and Loretta (who have since passed away) have supported Elks athletics for decades, coming to football games for dozens of years but sticking loyal to softball and girls basketball. At basketball games, the trio used to have three swivel chairs in the front row of the bleachers where they would arrive with their scorebooks. The threesome would also buy team dinners after wins for the girls.

Fae’s birthday is on Dec. 30, where she will turn 90 years old. Barth spoke about her character and her commitment to the girls basketball program before handing the microphone over to Elk River Mayor John Dietz. Dietz continued the tribute to Jacobs, declaring her 90th birthday on Dec. 30 as “Fae Jacobs Day.” Finishing off the halftime celebration was Stacey Sheetz, the Elks softball coach who surprised Jacobs with balloons and 90 flowers. Elk River Softball coach Stacey Sheetz gives Fae Jacobs a hug during the halftime ceremony honoring Jacobs. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

“The girls appreciate all the support from Fae and the whole community,” Digiovanni said. “I think it gives them a big advantage when we play here at home.”