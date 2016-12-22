Royals take down Stars

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

In the first period of the Royals girls hockey 7-0 win over the North Metro Stars, Erin Donaldson put a shot on net towards Royals goalie Hailey Hartlage.

In previous years as goalie, that puck might have hit the back of the net against Hartlage, but not this year. Hartlage is stopping more shots than she ever has before and her confidence in net is spreading to her teammates like wildfire. Abby Johnson (middle) scores her first varsity goal. Madi Chapman (left) and Kaitlynn Lloyd (12) help her celebrate. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“It’s such a good feeling knowing that we have such a confident goalie behind us and know she will come up big when we need her,” Rogers skater Marie Reimer said. “It also motivates everyone else to give their best effort, because we know that she is 100 percent of the time. We don’t want to let her down when she plays so well.”

No one was let down on the Royals bench Tuesday night, as the team scored early and often in their seventh win of the season. The scoring started with Abby Johnson, getting an assist from Paetyn Levis and putting the puck in the back of the net for her first varsity goal. Teammates Madi Chapman and Kaitlynn Lloyd reached Johnson first to congratulate her before the rest of the line joined her shortly after.

Four minutes after Johnson’s goal, the team was celebrating again, this time after Ella Achterkirch scored her third goal of the season with assists from Courtney Johnston and Reimer. The period ended with the Royals up 2-0, outshooting the Stars 12-3 in the first.

“One thing we can improve on is starting the game with lots of speed and intensity,” Reimer said when talking about the team’s strive to constantly improve. “That is one thing we talk about before games and have been trying to improve upon throughout the year.” Jenna Hatcher battles for a puck in the second period. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The Royals added three more goals in the second period, including Jenna Hatcher’s second goal of the season. Both of the other goals were scored by Levis, two of her three total goals in the win. Levis has 22 goals and 10 assists thus far in the 2016-17 season.

Many other Royals contributed in the win, including Reimer adding a goal late in the game assisted by Sami Scherling and Achterkirch. Lloyd assisted on three of the Royals goals and Johnston tallied up four assists in the victory.

“(Johnston) creates so many opportunities for us and her intensity is very noticeable,” Reimer said. “She does a very good job of making sure we don’t give up odd-man rushes and can transition the play so smoothly to create more opportunities in the offensive zone.”

The 2016-17 Royals team loves to share the puck with 47 assists on 44 goals. Levis leads the team with ten assists, Lloyd trailing right behind her with nine. Chapman and Johnston have eight assists each.

Rogers (7-3-1) has one more game before the winter break, taking on Champlin Park on Dec. 22 at the Ice Forum in Champlin. The team then competes Dec. 27 and 28 at the Annual Schwan’s Cup in Blaine.