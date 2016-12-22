Royals dance takes 2nd at Big Lake

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Members of the Rogers dance team traveled to Big Lake on Dec. 21 to perform in a Mississippi 8 conference high kick competition. The Royals shined, scored 320 points and took second, just behind Chisago Lakes.

“We had a really strong performance with a lot of power and energy,” Rogers head coach Melissa Bast said.

The Royals total score of 320 is a tad lower than what the Royals have been scoring with their high-kick routine in invitational meets. On the weekend, the team has been scoring anywhere from 330-334. The Royals two highest categories in the second-place finish were kick technique and routine effectiveness, impressing the coaches and spectators.

“We are proud of what the girls put out on the floor tonight,” Bast said.

The team now has a couple weeks off for the holiday break, giving the dancers and coaches a chance to regroup. The team will also spend some time making changes to their routine, something Bast is excited about having an opportunity to do.

“We know what we need to do to take our routines to the next level,” Bast said. “We are ready to take that on with full force.”

The two categories that the Royals are looking to improve the most are “degree of accuracy” and “placement and control,” both are categories that will improve with experience. The Royals varsity team is younger than previous years, and the challenging routines are continuing to come more naturally for the dancers.

“As a whole we’ve had a really positive start to our season,” Bast said. “We’ve been really pleased with our scores at the invitationals we’ve been to.”

The next meet for RDT is a big one. While the Royals are not only hosting the meet on Jan. 5 at Rogers High School, the seven-team event will also include teams from Section 4-3A. Royals dancers will get a chance to see how they stack up against the teams they will be competing against in the section tournament at the end of the season.

Rogers High School will open the doors at 6:15 on Jan. 5 with the competition beginning at 7 p.m. The other competing teams are Anoka, Andover, Bemidji, Buffalo, Elk River, and Forest Lake.