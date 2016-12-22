Rogers splits home triangular

by Jared Hines
Contributing Sports Writer
Rogers wrestlers knew that the Dec. 20 home triangular was going to be a challenge and that they would have to leave it all on the mat in order to be successful.
Fresh off a 51-20 win over Chisago Lakes last week, the Royals welcomed Forest Lake and Champlin Park to town before the winter break.
Rogers took on Forest Lake first, a team that is always competing near the top of Section 7-3A. Forest Lake won the first three matches of the day, before Lee-Santiago Martinez put points on the board for Rogers at 126-pounds.
Bret Wilson followed Santiago-Martinez with career win No. 108, pinning Forest Lakes’ Troy Pleski with just 15 seconds to go in the match. Jack Kammers won his match at 152 pounds and the Royals were awarded 12 points due to forfeits by Forest Lake at 220 pounds and 285 pounds. Forest Lake won the match 47-28, dropping the Royals to 1-3 as a team this season.
Forest Lake and Champlin Park wrestled next, and the Royals used that time to prepare and watch their upcoming opponents from Champlin Park. Champlin Park’s team is smaller than usual, forfeiting five matches against the Royals due to lack of numbers.
Santiago-Martinez and Wilson both earned their second wins of the night against the Rebels, the only two Rogers wrestlers to defeat two opponents and not earn a win due to forfeit. Jay Larson started a string of Royals wins at 160 pounds with a pin over Justin Bresina in the third period. Donovan Skawiniak (195 pounds), Zac Aanerud (220 pounds) and Travis Sinclair (285 pounds) all earned their only wins on the night by falls against their opponents as well. In total, the Royals won six matches by result of a fall.
Rogers (2-3) have the winter break away from matches and face off against Irondale and Osseo on Jan. 5 in a triangular at Osseo High School. The next individual tournament for Rogers takes place on Jan. 7 in Brooklyn Center.