Rogers splits home triangular

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Rogers wrestlers knew that the Dec. 20 home triangular was going to be a challenge and that they would have to leave it all on the mat in order to be successful.

Fresh off a 51-20 win over Chisago Lakes last week, the Royals welcomed Forest Lake and Champlin Park to town before the winter break.

Rogers took on Forest Lake first, a team that is always competing near the top of Section 7-3A. Forest Lake won the first three matches of the day, before Lee-Santiago Martinez put points on the board for Rogers at 126-pounds. Lee Santiago-Martinez won both his matches Tuesday evening. The Royals team went 1-1. (Photo by Jared Hines)