Donald J. Green

Donald Green of Pullman Place in Elk River passed away on December 15, 2016.

Don was born March 10, 1928 in Sioux City, IA. He attended Morningside College in Sioux City and later completed a Master’s Degree at the University of Wisconsin, where he remained a loyal Badger fan.

Don was a veteran of the US Navy in WWII and later in the Air National Guard, working with radio electronics and was a pioneer in aircraft based radar systems.

Don was a strong advocate of technical education. He began his educational career at Joliet (IL) Township High School, later taught at Joliet Junior College, and served as an administrator at Elgin Community College. While at Elgin, Don established many technical and career programs. He then served in administration at Indian Valley Community College in California, later returning to Elgin Community College until his retirement. After his retirement, he served as Interim President at Itasca Community College in Minnesota and President at Treasure Valley Community College in Oregon.

Don enjoyed working with his students, employing some in a TV repair business he ran in Joliet, IL.

Don married Dorothy Holbrook in 1950 and they were married for 56 years. They had two daughters Karen and Nancy. Don was never without his companion Schnauzers, the latest having been Shadow.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and daughter Karen Mackall.

He is loved an missed by daughter Nancy Werner of Elk River, sons-in-law Dale Mackall of California and Ross Werner of Elk River, grandchildren Lance Mackall, Adam Mackall, Robert Mackall, Nick Werner and Alexandra Werner, along with six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be sent to Elgin Community College Foundation, 1700 Spartan Drive, Elgin, IL 60123.

