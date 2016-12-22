Dietitian on aisle two: Coborn’s has nutrition experts on staff

Supermarket chain employs three dietitians, including one serving the Elk River store

by Joni Astrup

Associate Editor

A registered dietitian is now on staff at area Coborn’s grocery stores, including Elk River, in what is a growing nationwide trend. Emily Parent

Emily Parent is based at the Ramsey Coborn’s, but is at both the Elk River and Big Lake Coborn’s stores one day a week. She also works with CobornsDelivers, an online grocery ordering and home delivery service.

“I love being able to talk about food, and I get to do that all day,” Parent said.

Parent is one of three dietitians working for St. Cloud-based Coborn’s, which has 30 full-service supermarkets primarily in Minnesota. One of the dietitians has been with the company for about five years, working in the St. Cloud area. Parent and another dietitian were hired this summer.

“It’s a really great opportunity for Coborn’s to share their focus on wellness,” Parent said.

Grocery store dietitians are becoming increasingly common. Supermarkets on the East and West Coast have had dietitians for some time, Parent said. Iowa-based Hy-Vee, which has moved into the Twin Cities market, also employs dietitians.

“Today’s Dietitian” magazine reports that more supermarket chains are hiring dietitians to counsel shoppers and achieve a competitive edge. Eighty-five percent of U.S. supermarkets have a corporate dietitian on staff, and 30 percent have an in-store registered dietitian.

Renee Korczak, communications director for the Minnesota Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, said dietitians have been providing services in grocery stores at least since the early 1980s. Their employment is now on an upswing, she said.

Korczak said because they offer consumers so many benefits in the form of nutrition education, it isn’t a surprise that major supermarket chains find value in employing dietitians.

Their duties are wide-ranging and include conducting grocery store tours, educating people on special diets and offering tips for meals that are healthy, quick, easy and affordable. Supermarket dietitians also often write articles for store magazines and give presentations to staff and consumers on health and wellness topics, she said.

Parent said she is a resource for guests with health issues such as diabetes, heart disease and food allergies and she also fields questions from employees. She conducts presentations at schools and organizations like Rotary Clubs, leads grocery store tours and teaches cooking classes as well.

Parent will teach a new class in Elk River beginning Jan. 4 (see If You Go box).

She noted that grocery stores typically carry about 66,000 items, and dietitians can help guests navigate the confusion and choose healthy options.

Parent earned a bachelor’s degree in dietetics from the University of Wisconsin, Stout, and completed a year-long internship at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, a 600-bed hospital in Peoria, Ill. In June, she took the exam to become registered.

Korczak said she sees a bright future for the profession.

“A number of retail establishments in Minnesota already have registered dietitian nutritionists employed, with the need for consumer nutrition education continuing to grow,” she said.

If you go

•What: “New Year, Healthy New You” District 728 Community Education class taught by Coborn’s registered dietitian Emily Parent

•When: 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 4-25.

•Where: Handke Center in Elk River and Elk River Coborn’s grocery store

•Cost: $25

•Details: Four-session course includes an introduction to healthy eating and goal setting, a tour of Coborn’s in Elk River, information about nutrition and physical activity and a cooking class.

•To register: Go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.