Rogers defeats Mounds View, ready for Elks

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Ahead of the annual “River Battle” game against rival Elk River, the Rogers boys’ basketball team headed to Mounds View for a game against the Mustangs.

The team easily could have looked ahead to the Thursday night game against the Elks but the Royals remained focused throughout, defeating the Mustangs 69-61.

The two teams remained close throughout the entire game with the Royals building just a four-point lead at halftime. As a team, they shot 51 percent from two-point range, their bread and butter in the victory.

Taking nine of the team’s 37 two-point baskets was junior Jordan Belka. Belka made seven of his nine two pointers, and added three more baskets from beyond the arc. Belka also recorded two free throws, four rebounds and a steal in is 25-point performance that helped lead the Royals to the eight-point victory.

Other positives for the Royals in the win included the 11 steals the team was credited, along with being aggressive on the boards. On the defensive end, the two teams were even on rebounds but the Royals dominated the offensive boards and second chances. They had 13 offensive rebounds in the game, holding the Mustangs to just three.

Matt Carik and Mitch Spilles were both in double digits for the Royals, with Carik scoring 14 and Spilles netting 10 points. Spilles also had eight rebounds, four steals and three assists; while Carik had five assists and three steals. Tanner Palm scored nine points; while Nick Camarote, Collin Franz and Brandon Vazquez scored seven, two and two points respectively.

The 2016 “River Battle” takes place at Elk River High School this year with the girls playing at 6 p.m. and the boys following shortly after. Rogers boys are 4-1 this season while Elk River is 1-2. Elk River won last year’s River Battle by a score of 60-51.